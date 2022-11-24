The best noise cancelling headphones just got a brilliant Black Friday discount

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There is nothing better than finding one of the best Black Friday deals and realising that it's also a five-star rated product that has been top of our best noise cancelling headphones buying guide ever since they launched.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are a triumph. When we tested them, our reviewer called them "the perfect headphones" thanks to their expansive, balanced sound and Sony's best ever noise cancelling.

Now, they're available at a much more palatable price, too, thanks to a brilliant Black Friday bargain!

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5: was £380 , now £295.91 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

No doubt about it – these are the best headphones for the majority of people. Their noise cancellation is superb and they offer a comfortable listening experience, with top-tier audio quality.

If you're looking for a great audio experience, you're in luck – the Sony WH-1000XM5 is just about as good as it gets. They sound beautifully expansive, with a wide sonic profile that will bring the best out of everything you listen to. There's a great deal of headroom here too, so you can push the volume without fear of unwanted distortion.

On top of the audio performance, you get Sony's best ever active noise cancellation. That could seem insignificant for another brand, but this is Sony – they were no slouch before! Instead, the formula has been refined, and the result is an experience that really shows itself off.

Barring the absolute loudest of external sounds, you'll be totally unaware of anything going on around you, and it manages to do so without sounding artificial.

They look great, too, with a sleek design that is effortlessly classy without looking pretentious. It sounds ridiculous, but a lot of the competition find that much harder than Sony.

If you're looking to boost your audio setup, there's really no better option. And if you're looking to snag a pair, there's no better time than right now – everyone loves a bargain, right?