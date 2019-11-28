The best Blink security camera Black Friday deals

Blink has two security cameras available to us in the UK — the Blink XT2, and the Blink indoor camera range. These stylish, nifty, expandable security systems have made quite a reputation for themselves in a short period of time, so you’d be silly to miss out on these Blink security camera Black Friday deals.

So why should you be excited about Blink security camera Black Friday deals?

The best Blink XT2 Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

The XT2 is completely waterproof, making it equally great for indoors and outdoors. Tech-wise, it’s at the top of its game, with HD video, motion detection, built-in microphone, and Alexa-controlled auto-arm and disarm just some of the features it has on offer.

Needing just two AA batteries, the Blink XT2 is powerful without needing the power. With two way communication, you can speak to and listen to the people at home. It records in HD, and features a live video mode that you can tap into using the app.

Check out the best Blink XT2 Black Friday deals below.

The best Blink indoor camera Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Blink indoor camera offers all the functionality of the Blink XTC - just without the weatherproofing. This means you get the same HD video, the same microphone, and the same sensor functionality - just at a cheaper price.

You can create entire systems of up to five or more cameras, which means you could place a camera in the nursery, in the kitchen to keep an eye on the dog when you’re out, and even above the front door — just for extra security.

So why not get hold of the popular camera while it’s on offer? Take a look at the best Blink indoor camera Black Friday deals below.

Want to discover more security camera deals? Check out our security camera and video doorbell page for more offers!

Black Friday sales around the web