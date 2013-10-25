Tesla hires Apple VP

Doug Field, Apple's Mac boss joins car firm as vice president of vehicle programmes

By

Doug Field, Apple's vice president of Mac hardware engineering has left the company to join Tesla Motors.

Tesla announced the hire on Thursday. Field joins the company as its vice president of vehicle programmes.

Apple has so far refused to comment on Field's departure.

“Tesla's future depends on engineers who can create the most innovative, technologically advanced vehicles in the world,” Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a statement.

“Doug's experience in both consumer electronics and traditional automotive makes him an important addition to our leadership team.”

Before joining Apple, Field was Segway's chief technology officer. He worked at the company for nearly a decade. He has also previously worked at Ford.

Source: CNET

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.