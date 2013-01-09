Sharp unveils Double UHD 8K TV

Sharp unveils a TV with a resolution 16x that of 1080p HD

Not content with a 4k TV, Sharp has given us a “glimpse of the High Definition future” by showing off an 85” 8k TV at this year's CES.

The ground-breaking TV features an “astounding” 7680 x 4320 screen resolution, which is a whopping 16x bigger pixel resolution than that of a 1080p HD.

Alongside the other TV manufacturers at CES, Sharp has also unveiled a 4k TV set, measuring 60 inches, launches this Summer with an unconfirmed price tag.

The TV is still in the prototype stage, so Sharp's 'Double-ultra HD TV' may not be on the market for another few years and details are scarce at the moment, but don't expect a release anytime this year, and when it finally does become available; expect a pretty hefty price tag.