Save over a £110 this Black Friday on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones on Amazon

Black Friday is here, rejoice! We have been seeing deals all week (month?) long by now but of course, the best was saved for last, even on Amazon. This Beats Solo3 wireless headphones deal is indeed a true Black Friday deal, almost halving the price of the fan-favourite brand's most funky line of wireless headphones.

• Buy the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones on Amazon, Black Friday prices from £139, you save up to £110.95

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless won't run out of juice anytime soon. Even better, a 5-minute quick charge gives you three hours of playback when battery is low.

The extremely good battery life is coupled up with premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics in true Beats quality. On top of this, you can take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls using your voice only.

Included in the box is the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, a carrying case, a 3.5mm remote Talk cable, universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), quick start guide and warranty card.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Beats Pop Collection – Pop Indigo | Black Friday price £139 | Was £249.95 | You save £110.95 (44%) on Amazon

Premium Beats sound and extremely good battery life characterises the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. A quick 5-minute charge will give you three hours of listening time and you can activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls. Now almost half price on Amazon, don't miss out! View Deal

