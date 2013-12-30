Samsung announces RAM breakthrough

Samsung has announced a breakthrough in memory technology that could lead to smartphones and tablets with 4K UHD screens.

The South Korean company said on Friday that it has developed the first LPDDR4 RAM. In layman's terms, it means it uses less power than normal DDR4 RAM, but has the ability to handle double the amount of data.

According to Samsung, that means it is now feasible – at least from a technological standpoint – to develop smartphones and tablets with 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) screens.

“With the new chip, Samsung will focus on the premium mobile market including large-screened UHD smartphones, tablets and ultra-slim notebooks that offer four times the resolution of Full HD,” the company said in a statement.

If the company can produce the RAM in high enough quantities, it could mean that a Samsung Galaxy S5 with 4GB of powerful RAM.

Chip designer ARM has already confirmed that Samsung will be unveiling a 64-bit Exynos chip soon. Combined with the new LPDDR4 RAM, it could mean the Samsung Galaxy S5 becomes the most powerful smartphone on the market by a long way.

In addition to higher resolution displays, the technology would also lead to faster applications, longer battery life and even more advanced features.

Samsung is rumoured to be planning to unveil the Galaxy S5 at Mobile World Congress in February.