Playing Super Mario Bros Wonder has reignited my love for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has been in my life for almost as long as I can remember (by virtue of my brother, incidentally, who owned a SNES back in 1990 – I was the Sega guy) and in the near-to-25-years since then Mario has been a staple in my life. Save for a handful of titles, I adore Mario games.

So when Nintendo announced it was to release a new Mario title for Switch in late 2023 - Super Mario Bros Wonder, which harks back to the side-scrolling old-school style of those decades-old originals – I was stoked to receive a pre-release copy of the game from Nintendo for preview purposes. More stoked, as I penned last month, than the prospect of spending dozens of hours in Starfield on Xbox Series X.

I didn't realise quite how special this new Mario game would be, though, but as I was due to be travelling it gave me an opportunity to pack my Nintendo Switch OLED and play while on the road. That's something I've not done for some time, because as excited as I'd been about the Switch's Zelda sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, that game was (for me at least) a damp squib.

Super Mario Bros Wonder is quite the oppostie: this almost-surprise release doesn't shake the boat, it serenely sails straight into port. Wonder goes fully classic in its side-scrolling depiction of Mario and co., complete with an isometric overworld through which you can pick (and revisit) levels. It's got an air of the best bits of 90s Mario classics with all the modernity you'd expect from a 2023 Nintendo Switch release.

Wonder does exactly what its title describes: delivers a feeling of wonder from the very moment you begin in the Flower Kingdom. Only that Bowser is once again wreaking havoc on the inhabitants and, lo and behold, it comes down to Mario to stomp his way through various worlds to put things right. Well, I say Mario, it's actually much broader than that – you can pick from a multitude of characters, from Toad to Princess Peach and beyond, including in collaborative multiplayer.

Super Mario Bros Wonder begins gently, just as you'd expect of any Mario classic, but quickly asserts Nintendo's mastery of the difficulty curve. It's not crazy-difficult, mind, just superbly judged in the way it introduces layers and collectables to the levels, plus a suite of actions (called 'Badges') that you also need to master.

Not only can Mario transform into new forms – yes, there's the new elephant power-up (among others), which you'll experience from the initial levels – but those new Badges abilities, only one of which can be active at any given time – add additional complexity. As the Badges accumulate there's a sudden realisation that Wonder delivers a level of depth that's well beyond many Mario titles before it.

But that's what I really love about Mario games: I can plod through and finish the main story fairly easily; but in Wonder the thought of 100-per-centing the game would mean a whole lot of work. But it'll never feel like werk werk: in the week I've been away and playing the game it's been always thrilling to jump in and try to achieve another level completion, or to go back and find, say, that one missing item.

The Badges are wide-ranging too, and while I won't spoil the fun of exactly what they all do (self-descriptive as many are) there are a lot: Parachute Cap, Wall-Climb Jump, Dolphin Kick, Crouching High Jump, Safety Bounce, Grappling Vine, Auto Super Mushroom, Invisibility, Floating High Jump, and yet more. Now breathe.

Super Mario Bros Wonder's early stages have has been so much fun to play – on the handheld in my hotel room while away, or my big screen TV when back at home – I've been grabbing moments to dive into the game in-between work and it's felt really inspiring. It's been a long time since I've used my Switch so frequently, but this new Mario title has reignited my love for Nintendo's console.

In some ways it makes me shrug off the rumours of a Nintendo Switch 2 or Switch Pro supposedly coming in 2024. That's because Wonder shows that even seemingly 'simple' games can showcase a level of polish beyond many AAA games. Playing this latest Mario title feels a bit like winding back the clock, yet it also feels fresh. There's plenty of new stuff to dig into, from buffalos that dash through the world, to time-trail defeat-all-enemies races – all that stuff that brings a smile to your face. Even when messing up and dying, Mario is one of those few games where I can just chuckle and find it entertaining, not want to throw my controller at the wall.

Even when Nintendo clears the game data from my Switch on 16 October, just days before public availability, I actually won't mind. Because even though I'll have to play through Super Mario Bros Wonder all over again from beginning to end, I'm going to revel in both the joy and the challenge. Bring on October 20 already – I can barely wait for what could be the Nintendo Switch's perfect swansong!