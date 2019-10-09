Philips Hue deal: get 23% off these triple packs ahead of Black Friday

It's the One Week Philips Hero Deals sale over at Amazon this week, which means daily deals and week-long deals to save you money on shavers, air fryers, electric toothbrushes and much more. It's a bit like mini Black Friday where only Philips is taking part and the sale is happening in October instead of November. OK, so not exactly like Black Friday but the prices are worthy of that November sale.

If you're looking to get some extra Philips Hue bulbs to add to your existing set-up today is a good day, because triple packs of Philips Hue White Ambience bulbs are reduced by 23% bringing them down to a very affordable price (and we don't usually use the words "affordable" and "Philips Hue" in the same sentence).

Note that these are deals for the Philips Hue White Ambience bulbs not the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambience bulbs – that means the bulbs provide 50,000 shades of white light, from cool and energising to warm and relaxing, but not the additional colours that you get from the White and Colour Ambience bulbs. That said, the white-only bulbs are a much cheaper option, especially with this deal, and you no doubt have some rooms or lamps where you don't really want coloured ones, anyway.

Like all Hue bulbs, you can control them from a smart assistant, by using the app on your smartphone, and remote control switches and motion sensors. You can also set them to come on and off automatically as you arrive home and leave, and to mimic mimic sunrise and sunset for a more natural lighting routine. For out of home communication with your Hue bulbs you do need a Philips Hue Bridge.

Read on for the deals but be quick if you want to snap them up as these deals end at midnight on Wednesday 9 October.

Philips Hue White Ambience 3-Pack (GU10) | Was: £62.88 | Now: £49.99 at Amazon

If you have recessed spotlights in your home you'll like this deal as chances are you have a lot of those spotlights so upgrading them to Hue bulbs might have seem financially problematic. At this price you can get a couple of packs and still have (2p) change from £100. Deal ends at midnight on Wednesday 9 October.View Deal

Philips Hue White Ambience 3-Pack (B22) | Was: £60.09 | Now £49.99 at Amazon

B22 bulbs are also known as bayonet fitting (as opposed to screw in) and will be familiar – and a necessary bulb type – for many homes in Britain unless every single one of your light fittings comes from Ikea. Deal ends at midnight on Wednesday 9 October.View Deal

Philips Hue White Ambience 3-Pack (E14) |Was: £64.98 | Now: £49.99 at Amazon

The final trio in today's collection of Philips Hue White Ambience bulb triple pack deals is the E14 mini screw-in fitting which you tend to see in lamps and chandeliers. Deal ends at midnight on Wednesday 9 October.View Deal

If these are not quote the bulbs you were after or perhaps you landed on this page after the deals ended, don't worry because you'll find lots more Hue offers on our Best Philips Hue deals page.