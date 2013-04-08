Orange: Android sells because it's cheap

Boss of France Telecom says next iPhone will struggle because of price

Android sells more phones in Europe than Apple because of price, according to France Telecom boss Stephane Richard.



Speaking to Bloomberg, Richard said that European customers are "more focused on price", saying that this was the reason Google's operating system was ahead of iOS in the UK and on the continent.



Richard – whose company operates the Orange brand and owns a 50 per cent stake in EE – said that the next iPhone will struggle because of the price.



"Except for a few hundred thousand people who will buy the latest iPhone - except for that category of people - the majority of the market will be difficult," he said.



He said that there had been an upswing in people retaining their phones for longer. Some were even switching provider while keeping their old phone.



"There are fewer early adopters, and probably with the next release of the iPhone this will be evident. Selling a phone for $600 is getting more and more difficult," he added.