New MacBook Air revealed: get the price, hardware specs, and availability details now

Apple has officially revealed its new MacBook Air (2018) at an event today in Brooklyn, New York, with the much-wanted product shown off in full and silencing months of rumours about how it would look.

Here we run through everything you need to know about the new MacBook Air, including its price and availability, design and hardware configurations, as well as what our early impressions of the new hardware is, too.

If you're currently looking to pick up a MacBook, be sure to check out the best MacBook deals currently available.

New MacBook Air: official video trailer

New MacBook Air: price and availability

The new MacBook Air retails for £1,199 ($1199), and is available to pre-order now.

The new MacBook Air's release date is November 7, 2018.

New MacBook Air: design and hardware

The new MacBook Air (2018) comes with a Retina display, with the display glass going right to the edge of the enclosure, with the aluminium frame of the past version of the MacBook Air totally removed.

The size of the new MacBook Air's screen is 13.3-inches, and that display features over 4 million pixels and 48-percent more colour than the existing model.

The FaceTime HD Camera remains in the top centre of the bezel.

The new MacBook Air also comes with Touch ID, allowing users to unlock the system, authorise online payments and interact with third-party apps. The Touch ID sensor is built into the keyboard and features Apple's T2 security chip, which ensures a secure boot each time.

The MacBook Air has the new butterfly mechanism keyboard, too, which we saw earlier in the year in the new MacBook Pro line, which is 4 times as sensitive as before and is LED backlit.

A new Force Touch trackpad is larger and delivers haptic feedback.

In terms of audio performance, the new MacBook Air is 25-percent louder, has twice as much bass, and has a three microphone array for improved clarity and Siri accuracy.

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports are included on the new MacBook Air.

Specs-wise, the new MacBook Air features an 8th generation Intel dual-core i5 CPU, up to 16GB of 2,133Mhz RAM, and up to a 1.5TB SSD (which is 60-percent faster than before).

The system comes with a 13-hour iTunes movie playback capable battery.

In terms of dimensions and weight, the new MacBook Air has 17-percent less volume than the last MacBook Air, measuring in at 15.6mm thick, which is 10-percent thinner than the last system.

In terms of carry weight, the new MacBook Air weighs just 2.75 pounds.

Lastly, the new MacBook Air is constructed from 100-percent recycled aluminium.

New MacBook range: T3's early impressions

That new Retina display seems like it absolutely had to happen considering the sort of all-screen, minimal-bezel screens on offer in MacBook Air rivals like the Huawei MateBook X and Dell XPS 13, and makes Apple's super portable system look like it belongs in 2018.

The specs bump, across the board, also seems on the money for the price point, which at a starting point of $1199 seems rather reasonable for Apple.

The 8th generation dual-core i5 is a very capable processor, and that faster and (at up to 1.5TB) larger SSD and minimum of 8GB of RAM means that we can't envision the new MacBook Air hitting issues in terms of its intended usage scenarios.

Battery-life, though, while admittedly untested as of yet, seems like it could of been better. A 13-hour iTunes movie playback capable battery sounds decent, but can't compete with systems such as the HP Envy X2 on paper, so it will be interesting to see how it benchmarks on test.

That Touch ID sensor with T2 security chip, built into the new butterfly mechanism keyboard, seems very well executed, and for such a take-anywhere system, makes perfect sense.

Lastly, as we are massive audiophiles here at T3, we were also impressed with the new MacBook Air's upgraded audio system. The fact it delivers two times as much bass despite being thinner and lighter (which feels like it had to happen, too) is a very neat piece of engineering.

We're very excited about what we've seen today of the new MacBook Air, and can't wait to get hands on with the device very shortly. Be sure to check back in to T3 soon for the full new MacBook Air picture.