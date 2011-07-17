Netflix UK launch coming in 2012?

Early 2012 launch pegged for UK Netflix.

Netflix looks as if it could finally be making its way to UK shores. That's according to sources speaking with Hollywood bible Variety, who claim the movie streaming service is planning to launch here in 2012.

While Netflix refused to comment, sources say the company could unveil its UK business in the first quarter of next year. However, with Lovefilm currently sitting pretty on a string of smart TVs and its DVD rental business motoring, it will have difficulty convincing UK punters to join up.

The news is surprising given that just a few weeks ago Netflix released a list of 43 countries it was targeting for expansion. The UK was not among them.

