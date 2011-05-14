Limewire settles for £64.8 million with RIAA

Limewire has made an out-of-court settlement

File sharing software Limewire has made an out-of-court agreement with RIAA and is reported to be shelling out £64.8 million in damages.



The court case for breaching copyright was filed against Limewire by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), a group representing 13 record labels including Warner and Sony music.



The company is now closed down and is paying less that the estimated £46.3 trillion dollars of damages calculated by the RIAA.



Limewire was ordered to shut down in October 2010.



"We are pleased to have reached a large monetary settlement. The resolution of this case is another milestone in the continuing evolution of online music to a legitimate marketplace that appropriately rewards creators," said RIAA's CEO, Mitch Bainwol.



Mark Gorton, the founder of Limewire is reportedly pleased that "this case is concluded."



Via: TechRadar