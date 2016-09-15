When classic sports cars and plastic collide... a Lego Caterham 620R is born

What do you get when a legendary British sports car brand and Danish brick builders team up? This awesome Lego set of the Caterham 620R of course!

The design was originally submitted by fan Carl Greatrix to the LEGO Ideas platform, where budding designers can submit their designs. The Caterham gained over 10,000 votes from the public, and was approved the Lego Review Team.

The set consists of over 770 pieces, including a detailed replica of the Caterham 620R's engine and gear stick, as well as a removable nose cone, opening boot, and functional axle stands.

CaterhamChief Commercial Officer, David Ridley, said: “Caterhamhas always prided itself on producing bespoke, hand-built cars for its customers. Our army of fans who build their ownCaterhamSevens are equally discerning when it comes to the detail and craftsmanship which is central toCaterham, and we worked closely with the LEGO team to ensure the LEGO model replicated that.

“The LEGO 620R has various unique features – the intricately-designed engine was certainly a surprise when we lifted the bonnet for the first time. It's really satisfying to know that fans can recreate and build their own 620R with LEGO bricks.”

The model measures10cm tall and 28cm long, so it's perfect if you don't have enough space to build a full sized Caterham kit.

The LegoCaterham620R will be available from October 1, priced at £69.

