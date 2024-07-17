Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is the pro controller I use for Xbox and PC, and it's £40 cheaper in a last-minute deal

One of the pitfalls of being a hardcore gamer is that I go through an inordinate amount of game controllers – for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. The standard versions just don't seem to stand up to daily use over long periods.

That's where pro controllers come into their own – not only are they more robust, they also come with additional features, buttons and programmable options to make high-level gaming more enjoyable.

One of my favourites is the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Not only has it got all the aspects of a suped-up gamepad, it features a colour "command display" to switch profiles and the like, plus LED lighting for the hell of it.

Even better, it's now available in a Prime Day deal on Amazon, with £40 slashed off the price.

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra controller for Xbox and PC: was £179.99, now £139 at Amazon

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra wireless controller comes with its own charging dock and can be used with Windows PCs and Xbox consoles. It is officially certified by Xbox too.

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra – key features

The Stealth Ultra not only includes extra buttons on the rear, which can be remapped using software on a PC or through the Control Center 2 app on Xbox, you can also adjust the triggers.

However, it's the dynamic, full-colour Command Dispay on the front of the controller that makes it stand out. You can use it to choose between different profiles and make adjustments "on the fly".

The controller also features up to 30 hours of battery life and comes with its own charging dock which you just have to rest the pad on to charge.

To get this deal and others on Prime Day, you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime. However, you can sign up for a 30-day trial right now and, should you not fancy continuing to subscribe, cancel at any time.