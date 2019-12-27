Best Boots sale deals 2019: save up to 50% on everything from hair dryers and Fenty Beauty as the New Year approaches

Beauty fans, and lovers of electric toothbrushes, are in for a treat with the Boots sale 2019, which is now live. The Boots sale is bursting with top deals right across fragrances, beauty, makeup, grooming, electric toothbrushes, hairdryers and straighteners, and so much more besides. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

If you have the budget, it’s also a fun time to treat yourself to something new that you’ve been hoping to snag a juicy discount on. There are also toiletries and nursery essentials on offer too, with everything from car seats to pelvic floor trainers.

There are hundreds if not thousands of items on offer at the Boots Boxing Day sale, so you’re guaranteed a bargain depending on what you’re shopping for.

As for us, these are the deals we’ll be taking home from Boots today...

Boots Boxing Day sale: fragrance deals

DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom | Was £55 | Now £27.50 at Boots

Sometimes you just can't beat a super fresh and light-hearted scent, which is exactly what you get with this fruity DKNY perfume. Expect a brimming bouquet of fruits and florals, with notes of vibrant jasmine and the sweetest apples you've ever tasted. Are we being dramatic? Sure! But this is a sweet little perfume with a big discount.View Deal

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium 50ml | Was £75 | Now £49.99 at Boots

You can rely on fragrances from YSL to make an impact, and this "glam rock fragrance" is certainly no different. It's described as having notes of black coffee, white florals and vanilla, and the gift set comes with a Black Opium Eau de Parfum 50ml bottle and two complimentary black opium 50ml body lotions – now £25.01 off.View Deal

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle 50ml | Was £75 | Now £49.99 at Boots

Roll up, roll up, for this excellent Lancôme La Vie Est Belle 50ml gift set deal, saving you more than a third off the original price. The scent features Concrete of Iris Pallida, Jasmine Sambac, Orange Blossom and Patchouli Essence, and comes with a 200ml of body lotion.View Deal

Hermès Twilly D'Hermès 85ml | Was £108 | Now £71.99 at Boots

There are big savings to be had on this Hermès Twilly D'Hermès gift set in the Boots Boxing Day sale: one 85 ml Eau de Parfum spray, one 7.5 ml miniature Eau de Parfum and one 80 ml moisturising body lotion, now more than £36 off. The fragrance features hints of ginger, tuberose and sandalwood given a new twist.View Deal

Boots Boxing Day sale: great deals on gifts

Yankee Candle Classic Large Christmas Cookie Candle Jar | Was £23.99 | Now £11.99

Buy it now and enjoy it all throughout the Christmas and New Year period. This is one of our favourite Yankee Candle Christmas scents, and smells like sugary, freshly baked cookies. It's a warm scent, with delicious hints of cinnamon, vanilla bean and melted butter.View Deal

Soap & Glory Sweet Tin-Tations | Was £60 | Now £30 at Boots

Get a vibrant kaleidoscope of candy canes, cakes, chocs and more in this excellent Soap & Glory package, designed in collaboration with graphic designer Zuki Turner. You can get the whole lot for half off at Boots right now.View Deal

Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice | Now £21 at Boots | Was £42

Spice up your life and your look this winter with a super-generous 50% discount on Fenty Beauty’s jaw-droppingly gorgeous eyeshadow palette. Get your brushes out and play around with the 16 different shades inside, creating versatile looks to take you from office to night out with ease.View Deal

Real Techniques Glitz & Glam Gift Set | Was £60 | Now £30 at Boots

Treat a special someone (or yourself) to this Real Techniques Glitz & Glam Gift Set, now half price in the Boots Boxing Day sale. The pack includes brushes, concealers and sponges, as well as a compact mirror, a carry bag and a liquid and cream foundation. At this price it's one of the best-value packs we've seen.View Deal

Boots Boxing Day sale: make up deals

No7 Treasured Treats | Now £30 at Boots | Worth £104.18!

Is this the mother of all No7 Black Friday deals? The No7 treasured Treats gift set is worth over £104, giving you a saving of £69.18. It’s packed with 9 Boots No7 faves, including the No7 Dramatic Lift Mascara (Mini) for longer, plumper lashes, and the picture-perfect Airbrush Away Primer.View Deal

Benefit Makeup Megastars | Now £32.50 at Boots Worth £80.50!

This gift set packs in four best-selling Benefit cosmetics beauties, including a full size BadGal Bang! Bigger Badder volumising mascara in Intense Pitch Black, a full-size Gimme Brow+ gel, a mini POREfessional Pearl Prime for radiant skin, Cookie golden-pearl highlighter and a travel-size makeup bag to house your kit.View Deal

No 7 Core Collection Make Up Brush Set | Was £30 | Now £22.50 at Boots

Enjoy a saving of £7.50 off on No 7’s popular make up brushes set. You get a foundation brush for creating a flawless finish, plus a concealer brush, eye shadow colour brush and a full blusher brush for creating a pretty flush across your cheeks.View Deal

Estee Lauder Pure Colour Envy Lipstick Gift Set | Was £54 | Now £36 at Boots

The Boxing Day deals just keep on coming at Boots with this excellent lipstick gift set from Estee Lauder – get full-size lipsticks in Emotional, Insatiable Ivory, Carnal, Powerful and Insolent Plum shades and look your best during 2020. Now reduced by a substantial £18.View Deal

Boots Boxing Day sale: electrical deals

Braun Series 9 9399PS Electric Shaver | Was £449.99 | Now £224.99 at Boots

Get a nice close shave and save some money at the same time with this Braun Series 9 electric shaver, now £225 off at Boots for Boxing Day. The shaver features five separate elements for a close shave, and it's suitable for wet or dry shaving. It also looks the part too, with a stylish golden finish.View Deal

Oral-B Genius 9000 Rose Gold Electric Toothbrush | Was £300 | Now £100 at Boots

This ultra clever electric toothbrushes gets a giant discount. It alerts you if you brush too hard, which could damage your enamel, has a built-in timer, and shows you how well you're brushing your teeth. Multiple cleaning modes include whitening and tongue cleaning.View Deal

Philips DiamondClean Sonic Electric Toothbrush | Was £299 | Now £89

Philips has designed this electric toothbrush to remove up to 10 times more plaque than a standard toothbrush yet without harming your enamel and gums. It's also good at gently whitening teeth and removing unsightly surface stains that can build up over time. There's five cleansing modes to choose from too,.View Deal

Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer Rose Gold | Was £109.99 | Now £59.99 at Boots

This is a lot of hair dryer for a much smaller Black Friday price tag. Plus it looks gorgeous with that rose gold accent. The Nanoe Hair Dryer is designed to retain the moisture balance in your hair to help protect its natural shine. There's also a quick-dry nozzle that dries hair from the root to better protect your scalp. Diffuser included.View Deal

BaByliss Straight & Curl Brilliance Rose Gold Straightener | Was £119.99 | Now £50 at Boots

Create a smooth, sleek finish for glass hair one day, then bouncy curls or boho beach waves the next, and all from just one hair tool. The Straight & Curl features variable heat temperature settings to help protect your hair from the damage caused by styling with extreme heat, with Ionic tech helping to control frizz and fly-awaysView Deal

Remington Curl Revolution | Was £99.99 | Now £46.99 at Boots

Want easy, bouncy curls in a jiffy? Remington promises just that with Curl Revolution, a stylish curling wand powered by Instant Curl technology. What's that? A rotating barrel designed to handle all the curling and twisting for you. The coated barrel helps to create a smoother finish to your curls.View Deal

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch | Was £219.99 | Now £189.99 at Boots

It might just be the case that 2020 is the year you stick to all those resolutions, and the Fitbit Ionic will help you: it's a very capable smartwatch, which will take care of all your health and fitness tracking needs, and it's currently £30 off in the Boxing Day sale at Boots.View Deal

