Amazon Prime Day home gym deal: save £130 on the Bowflex BodyTower

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and if you've started building your very own home gym (like the rest of the nation) then we've got a great deal for you.

Right now, there's currently a whopping £130 off the Bowflex BodyTower, an essential addition for anyone looking to invest in the best home gym equipment. The adjustable stable steel frame comes complete with grip handles and slings, which together allows you to over 20 different exercises aimed at building strength and muscle - from chin-ups and tricep dips to push-ups and chest dips.

What's more, unlike a lot of home gym equipment right now, this bit of kit is in stock and ready to ship - so you can be sweating it out by the end of this very week. Bonus! You'll need to be quick, though - this Prime Day deal comes to an end at 8pm on Tuesday. But if you miss out, be sure to keep an eye on our round-up of the best Black Friday deals.

Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym | On sale for £259.99 | Was £390 | Saving you £130.01 at Amazon The BodyTower from respected home fitness brand Bowflex is a nifty bit of kit that allows you to increase the variety and intensity of your workouts. The heavy-duty steel frame provides a solid and stable base from which to perform over 20 exercises - helpfully, how-to guides are included covering squats, chin ups, triceps dips, push-ups, supine rows, raised bridge, vertical knee raises, crunches, assisted leg squats, forward angle calf raises, assisted triceps dips, chest dips, incline push ups, pull ups, hanging leg raises, rear decline plank, hanging hip-leg raises, and assisted inverted row.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK