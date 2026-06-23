Best Prime Day men’s fragrances deals LIVE – top picks from Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein and more

It’s Amazon Prime Day 2026! Running from 23rd - 26th June, Prime members have four whole days to shop for cheap deals across all product categories.

Having covered Prime Day for five years, I’d recommend looking for deals on men’s fragrances as these typically get the biggest discounts throughout the sale. And since Prime Day falls at the end of June, it’s no better time than now to treat yourself or the man in your life to a new summer scent.

Shop the Prime Day sale!

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Right now, there are hundreds of price drops on men, women and unisex fragrances for you to dive into. There are some great luxury and budget brands mixed up in the sale, including the likes of Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Diesel, Ralph Lauren and more, so there really is something for everyone.

Whether you’re stocking up on your favourite fragrance or looking for a new scent to add to your collection, I’ll be reporting live on all the latest Prime Day fragrances deals you can buy so stay tuned!

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Absolu: was £109 now £57.95 at Amazon Get 47% BOSS Bottled Absolu for Prime Day. This woody scent has notes of leather, patchouli and myrrh, so it’s rich and intense. While I’d suggest wearing it for date night, BOSS Bottled Absolu lasts all day long so it’s a great every day scent. Read more Read less ▼

Calvin Klein CK One: was £34.20 now £25.58 at Amazon Get Calvin Klein CK One for just £25 at Amazon. This unisex fragrance is fresh and bright, with layers of citrus and aromats. You can expect green tea, nutmeg and musk in this subtle bottle. Read more Read less ▼

Diesel Only The Brave: was £85 now £44.59 at Amazon Everyone instantly recognises Only The Brave from its iconic bottle, and now, Diesel’s most popular fragrance is 48% off. Aside from the cool bottle, Diesel Only The Brave smells strongly of lemon, leather, mandarin and cedar. Read more Read less ▼

Ralph Lauren Polo Blue: was £69.35 now £45.99 at Amazon Now just £45.99, Ralph Lauren Polo Blue is a great everyday fragrance for your collection. Another fresh, clean scent, this bottle has layers of melon, sage and basil verbena, so it's fruity yet herby. Read more Read less ▼