Dyson has cut prices across its entire vacuum range in huge end-of-summer sale

If you've been thinking about upgrading your vacuum cleaner, Dyson has just made the decision a little more tempting. The brand has cut prices across a selection of its floorcare range, with savings on everything from some of its best cordless vacuums to its best robot vacuum options.

Dyson discounts don't always cover such a wide mix of models, so there are a few deals worth looking at depending on what you need. I've picked out the biggest savings below, along with how much you're actually saving on each one.