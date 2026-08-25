Dyson has cut prices across its entire vacuum range in huge end-of-summer sale
Some of Dyson's priciest vacuums just became more affordable
If you've been thinking about upgrading your vacuum cleaner, Dyson has just made the decision a little more tempting. The brand has cut prices across a selection of its floorcare range, with savings on everything from some of its best cordless vacuums to its best robot vacuum options.
Dyson discounts don't always cover such a wide mix of models, so there are a few deals worth looking at depending on what you need. I've picked out the biggest savings below, along with how much you're actually saving on each one.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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