You don't need to wait for Prime Day – these smart home gadgets are already on sale

Amazon Prime Day 2026 is officially set to run from 23rd to 26th June, and whilst the biggest discounts are still a little way off, that hasn't stopped retailers from getting started early. In fact, some surprisingly good smart home deals have already begun appearing across Amazon, with discounts on everything from the best smart lights to the best security cameras.

So, if you've been thinking about upgrading your smart home setup, now might be the perfect time to start browsing. I've rounded up the best early Amazon Prime Day smart home deals available right now, including products I've tested myself and would actually recommend adding to your home.