The Black Friday deals are live, and having covered the sales for five years now, I’d always recommend looking for cheap offers on fragrances. Whether you’re looking for a new bottle for yourself or a gift for someone, there’s no better time than now to get ahead of your Christmas shopping than with price cuts on fragrances.

Right now, there are tons of amazing deals on men’s fragrances , from Tom Ford, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Maison Margiela, Dior, Chanel and many more. Below, I’ve rounded up 17 of the best men’s fragrance deals from the Black Friday sales – happy shopping!

P.S. For more discounts, check out these Tom Ford Black Friday fragrance deals .

Dior Sauvage: was £89 now £69.42 at Boots.com One of the best men’s fragrances on the market, Dior Sauvage is now under £70 at Boots. It’s woody and ambery, and has a medium intensity, making it good for transitioning for day to night time. Read more Read less ▼

Chanel Bleu de Chanel: was £80 now £64 at John Lewis Get 20% off Chanel Bleu de Chanel in all sizes in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. It’s from the aromatic, woody fragrance family, so you can expect notes of sandalwood, cedar and amber. Read more Read less ▼

Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso: was £180 now £144 at John Lewis A unisex scent, the new Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso is now 20% off at John Lewis. It’s a summery fragrance so it can bring some brightness to these winter days with notes of hazelnut and cedarwood. Read more Read less ▼

Rabanne Invictus Victory Elixir: was £114 now £59 at Boots.com Rabanne Invictus Victory Elixir has dropped to £59 at Boots. In its iconic shield bottle design is a fragrance that smells strongly of patchouli, tonka bean, cardamom, vanilla and black pepper. Read more Read less ▼

Versace Eros: was £152 now £106.40 at LOOKFANTASTIC Now 30% off, Versace Eros is inspired by the Greek God of love which can be seen front and centre on the bottle. A bright, citrus scent, it has layers of lemon, clary sage, cedarwood, vetiver and candied apple. Read more Read less ▼

Giorgio Armani I WILL: was £102 now £76.50 at Boots.com Save £25.50 on the new Giorgio Armani I WILL men’s fragrance at Boots. Woody and leather, you can expect layers of bergamot, lavender and violet leaf which balance the richer, darker tones of the bottle. Read more Read less ▼

Givenchy Gentleman Reserve Privee: was £103 now £51.50 at Boots.com For something bold and intense, Givenchy Gentleman Reserve Privee is a great choice, and it’s now half price in the Boots Black Friday sale. It’s full of woody, ambery and floral notes, and has a strong hint of whiskey. Read more Read less ▼

Montblanc Explorer: was £82 now £47.25 at Amazon A reliable, beginner’s fragrance, Montblanc Explorer is now 42% off at Amazon. With leather and wood notes, you can expect to smell of vetiver, patchouli and bergamot with a hint of aromatics. Read more Read less ▼

Diesel Only The Brave: was £85 now £36.99 at Amazon Diesel Only The Brave is one of the most recognisable fragrances with its clenched fist bottle design. It’s fresh and citrusy with notes of lemon, mandarin, leather and cedar – and it’s now just £36.99 at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Calvin Klein CKIN2U Him: was £68 now £18 at very.co.uk Now just £18, Calvin Klein CKIN2U Him is full of musk and vetiver layers. It’s a very masculine scent, and is good for everyday wear, from the office to the gym and beyond. Read more Read less ▼

Azzaro The Most Wanted: was £99 now £49.50 at Amazon Get 50% Azzaro The Most Wanted in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. An amber, spicy scent, Azzaro The Most Wanted has notes of caramel, wood and cardamom. Read more Read less ▼