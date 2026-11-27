17 men’s fragrance deals for up to 56% off in the Black Friday sales – from Tom Ford, Gucci, Dior, Chanel, Hugo Boss and more
Looking for cheap fragrances? I’ve rounded up the best of the best in the Black Friday deals
The Black Friday deals are live, and having covered the sales for five years now, I’d always recommend looking for cheap offers on fragrances. Whether you’re looking for a new bottle for yourself or a gift for someone, there’s no better time than now to get ahead of your Christmas shopping than with price cuts on fragrances.
Right now, there are tons of amazing deals on men’s fragrances, from Tom Ford, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Maison Margiela, Dior, Chanel and many more. Below, I’ve rounded up 17 of the best men’s fragrance deals from the Black Friday sales – happy shopping!
P.S. For more discounts, check out these Tom Ford Black Friday fragrance deals.
One of Tom Ford’s bestselling fragrances, Tom Ford Oud Wood is now 20% off at John Lewis. It’s powerful, long-lasting and as you’d expect, it smells strongly of oud and wood.
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At The Perfume Shop, Gucci Guilty Essence Pour Homme is now under £50. It’s bright, aromatic and has notes of lavender, orange flower and patchouli. It comes in a black-green bottle to display.
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Get 30% off the Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday at LOOKFANTASTIC. Fresh and floral, Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday has notes of iris, rose, white musk and patchouli.
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One of the best men’s fragrances on the market, Dior Sauvage is now under £70 at Boots. It’s woody and ambery, and has a medium intensity, making it good for transitioning for day to night time.
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Get 20% off Chanel Bleu de Chanel in all sizes in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. It’s from the aromatic, woody fragrance family, so you can expect notes of sandalwood, cedar and amber.
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Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night is popular for a reason. A bold, woody scent, it has layers of birch, lavender, citrus, jasmine, cardamom and wood, and comes in an attractive blue BOSS engraved bottle.
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A unisex scent, the new Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso is now 20% off at John Lewis. It’s a summery fragrance so it can bring some brightness to these winter days with notes of hazelnut and cedarwood.
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Get 30% off YSL Y in the LOOKFANTASTIC sale. It has notes of sage, geranium and wood, so it’s quite earthy with an undertone of herbal layers.
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Sitting in an iconic lightning bolt-shaped bottle, Carolina Herrera Bad Boy is now just £52.99 at The Perfume Shop. It smells like bergamot, clary sage, tonka, cocoa and has hints of spice with both white and pink pepper.
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Rabanne Invictus Victory Elixir has dropped to £59 at Boots. In its iconic shield bottle design is a fragrance that smells strongly of patchouli, tonka bean, cardamom, vanilla and black pepper.
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Now 30% off, Versace Eros is inspired by the Greek God of love which can be seen front and centre on the bottle. A bright, citrus scent, it has layers of lemon, clary sage, cedarwood, vetiver and candied apple.
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Save £25.50 on the new Giorgio Armani I WILL men’s fragrance at Boots. Woody and leather, you can expect layers of bergamot, lavender and violet leaf which balance the richer, darker tones of the bottle.
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For something bold and intense, Givenchy Gentleman Reserve Privee is a great choice, and it’s now half price in the Boots Black Friday sale. It’s full of woody, ambery and floral notes, and has a strong hint of whiskey.
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A reliable, beginner’s fragrance, Montblanc Explorer is now 42% off at Amazon. With leather and wood notes, you can expect to smell of vetiver, patchouli and bergamot with a hint of aromatics.
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Diesel Only The Brave is one of the most recognisable fragrances with its clenched fist bottle design. It’s fresh and citrusy with notes of lemon, mandarin, leather and cedar – and it’s now just £36.99 at Amazon.
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Now just £18, Calvin Klein CKIN2U Him is full of musk and vetiver layers. It’s a very masculine scent, and is good for everyday wear, from the office to the gym and beyond.
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Get 50% Azzaro The Most Wanted in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. An amber, spicy scent, Azzaro The Most Wanted has notes of caramel, wood and cardamom.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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