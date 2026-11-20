The early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and there’s no better time than now to start your Christmas shopping. I’ve got a lot of men to buy for this year – husband, dad, brother, father-in-law, etc – and so I’ll be hunting for some discounts on men’s fragrances .

Tom Ford fragrances are always popular, as they offer a full range of scents, including florals, spices and woods. Below, I’ve rounded up the best Tom Ford fragrances for me that are all discounted in the Black Friday sales.

Tom Ford Ombre Leather: was £112 now £89.60 at Boots.com Get 25% off Tom Ford Ombre Leather in the Boots Black Friday sale. From the floral leather fragrance family, Ombre Leather has layers of cardamom, jasmine, amber, moss and patchouli. Read more Read less ▼

Tom Ford Black Orchid: was £78 now £62.40 at Boots.com Now just £62.40, Tom Ford Black Orchid is a rich amber scent. It has notes of black truffle, ylang ylang, blackcurrant, orchid, lotus wood, bergamot, chocolate and sandalwood. There’s a lot going on but it’s perfectly balanced. Read more Read less ▼

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille: was £152 now £121.60 at Boots.com Save £30.40 on Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille at Boots. As you can expect, Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille smells like vanilla, tonka bean, cocoa and dry fruit which gives it that rich, almost smoky scent. Read more Read less ▼

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino: was £152 now £129.20 at LOOKFANTASTIC Summer might be over but Tom Ford Neroli Portofino will make it feel like it’s still here. It’s now 15% off at LOOKFANTASTIC and has notes of aromatics and florals. Read more Read less ▼

Was £128 now £102.40 at The Perfume Shop At The Perfume Shop, Tom Ford Eau de Grey Vetiver is 20% off. It has layers of citrus and woods, and comes in a sleek, white-grey bottle. Read more Read less ▼

Tom Ford Bois Pacifique: was £112 now £89.60 at Boots.com Now under £90, Tom Ford Bois Pacifique is woody, spicy and earthy. It has notes of cardamom, turmeric, orris, cedar and sandalwood, and comes in a pretty gold bottle that’s fun to display. Read more Read less ▼

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc: was £230 now £195.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC Another summery fragrance, Tom Ford Soleil Blanc is full of citrus and fruits. It’s extremely fresh smelling, so it’s great for springtime – but it can also bring light to the darker months. Read more Read less ▼

Tom Ford Myrrhe Mystere: was £152 now £129.20 at LOOKFANTASTIC Get 15% off Tom Ford Myrrhe Mystere at LOOKFANTASTIC. Woody and smoky, Tom Ford Myrrhe Mystere has layers of myrrh, black leather, absinthe and jasmine for a floral kick. Read more Read less ▼