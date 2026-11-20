Every Tom Ford fragrance deals you won’t want to miss this Black Friday, including Oud Wood, Black Orchid, Ombre Leather and more
12 Tom Ford men’s fragrance deals from the Black Friday sales
The early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and there’s no better time than now to start your Christmas shopping. I’ve got a lot of men to buy for this year – husband, dad, brother, father-in-law, etc – and so I’ll be hunting for some discounts on men’s fragrances.
Tom Ford fragrances are always popular, as they offer a full range of scents, including florals, spices and woods. Below, I’ve rounded up the best Tom Ford fragrances for me that are all discounted in the Black Friday sales.
Get 25% off Tom Ford Ombre Leather in the Boots Black Friday sale. From the floral leather fragrance family, Ombre Leather has layers of cardamom, jasmine, amber, moss and patchouli.
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Easily one of Tom Ford’s bestselling fragrances, Tom Ford Oud Wood is now 20% off at John Lewis. It’s powerful, long-lasting and is a great choice for late evenings and date nights.
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Now just £62.40, Tom Ford Black Orchid is a rich amber scent. It has notes of black truffle, ylang ylang, blackcurrant, orchid, lotus wood, bergamot, chocolate and sandalwood. There’s a lot going on but it’s perfectly balanced.
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Now under £90, Tom Ford Noir Extreme is from the wood amber family. You can expect mandarin, cardamom, nutmeg, rose, orange flower, vanilla and sandalwood.
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If you love cherry fragrances, you’ll love Tom Ford Lost Cherry. It’s now 20% off in all three sizes at John Lewis.
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Save £30.40 on Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille at Boots. As you can expect, Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille smells like vanilla, tonka bean, cocoa and dry fruit which gives it that rich, almost smoky scent.
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At John Lewis, you can get 20% off Tom Ford Tobacco Chocolat in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml sizes. Another tobacco-like fragrance, Tom Ford Tobacco Chocolat has layers of chocolate and cocoa.
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Summer might be over but Tom Ford Neroli Portofino will make it feel like it’s still here. It’s now 15% off at LOOKFANTASTIC and has notes of aromatics and florals.
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At The Perfume Shop, Tom Ford Eau de Grey Vetiver is 20% off. It has layers of citrus and woods, and comes in a sleek, white-grey bottle.
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Now under £90, Tom Ford Bois Pacifique is woody, spicy and earthy. It has notes of cardamom, turmeric, orris, cedar and sandalwood, and comes in a pretty gold bottle that’s fun to display.
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Another summery fragrance, Tom Ford Soleil Blanc is full of citrus and fruits. It’s extremely fresh smelling, so it’s great for springtime – but it can also bring light to the darker months.
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Get 15% off Tom Ford Myrrhe Mystere at LOOKFANTASTIC. Woody and smoky, Tom Ford Myrrhe Mystere has layers of myrrh, black leather, absinthe and jasmine for a floral kick.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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