Ludicrous Apple Watch accessories that may make people hate you

Introduction

The Apple Watch has paved the way for many fine accessories. And then there's these: goods of such high quality and discerning expense that they may make people hate you. But then, hey, haters gotta hate.

From exotic snakeskin Watch bands to “time-travel” cases that are frankly not quite as impressive as that name might suggest, we've rounded up the real cream de la creaminess of Watch accessories.

Now, root down the back of the sofa for change, save up for a bit, then sell at least one kidney on the black market, and you too may be able to afford these luxury items. Although just to help you out, we've suggested other things you could spend your kids' college fund on.