Ludicrous Apple Watch accessories that may make people hate you

By Sam Pegg
1/10
Introduction
The Apple Watch has paved the way for many fine accessories. And then there's these: goods of such high quality and discerning expense that they may make people hate you. But then, hey, haters gotta hate.
From exotic snakeskin Watch bands to “time-travel” cases that are frankly not quite as impressive as that name might suggest, we've rounded up the real cream de la creaminess of Watch accessories.
Now, root down the back of the sofa for change, save up for a bit, then sell at least one kidney on the black market, and you too may be able to afford these luxury items. Although just to help you out, we've suggested other things you could spend your kids' college fund on.
2/10
Compliment your Watch with a lump of wood
If you want your Watch to look good whilst charging, then there is simply no alternative to the Rest Composure Charger Dock for the Apple Watch.
Don't be fooled by the title as the dock isn't a charging device, its literally a block of wood with a hole in the middl, and at a price of just £50, it's a steal.
£50 I Rest
For the same price as the 'Rest Composure Dock', grab 'Click' for your watch and kit it out with any strap you see fit.
3/10
Just a bit of bling
For those of you that have a few spare pennies, we can think of no better way to spend it than the diamond iWatch.
For a cool $115,000 you can get your hands on the most expensive Apple Watch money can buy. The Lux Omni Apple Watch comes festooned with 12.3-carat diamonds.
Granted, all that bling makes the screen somewhat hard to see, and obviously it adds little or nothing to the functionality of the watch. But on the other hand, mmmm, shiny.
£73,740 I Brikk
For the same price as a 'Diamond iWatch' you could buy 2 Tesla Model S sports cars.
4/10
You have a bed so why shouldn’t your Watch?
You probably come home and chuck your wearables straight on the floor, but the Watch deserves more.
It should be resting on a suave leather pad whenever in need of a rest and a recharge. You'll pay roughly £15 for a WatchPad, which is significantly less than the previous item, but probably still more than most people want to spend on a yoga mat for a Watch.
£11 I sfbags.com
For the same price as a 'WatchPad' you could buy a solid, third party Apple Watch band.
5/10
Make your Watch look like any other for a small fortune
The Apple 'Link Bracelet' comes directly from Apple, and is undeniably a very nice strap. Yes, there are third party equivalents that are anything up to 80 per cent cheaper, but it is very classy, crafted from 316L stainless steel alloy and comes with a 'butterfly closure'.
Surely that's worth forking out £379 for. No?
£379 I Apple
For the same price as a 'Link Bracelet' you could buy another Apple Watch.
6/10
Why wear a wearable?
Maybe your Apple Watch is too precious to be worn? If so, carrying your piece in your pocket with the handsome Roll Up Kit for Apple Watch is a must.
Not only do you get a pouch for the Apple Watch you also get a compartment for your Apple Watch charger. What more could you possibly want? It even comes with a 25-year warrantty, If only all our tech had the same treatment…
£30 I Pad and Quill
For the same price as a 'Roll Up Kit' you could get a year's subscription to T3 Magazine on your iPad.
7/10
Make your watch Sss…exy
The solid gold Apple Watch 'Diamond Ecstasy Exotic' doesn't just “rock the gold”, it also flaunts snakeskin.
Pushing Apple's top-end Gold Edition range even further into oligarch territory, Goldgenie has released an array of bespokely pimped Watches with bands of purest python, in various luxe hues. Whether you're into cerise pink python or prefer to opt for the classic 'natural python' you'll surely look exotic.
At just short of £40,000 we can think of few better ways to spend your cash.
£40,000 I Goldgenie
For the same price as 'Diamond Ecstasy Exotic' you could buy every single smartphone on our top list
8/10
Time Travel Case
This sounded very exciting to us, until we realised it doesn't actually gift the ability to travel through time. It's just a travel case; a way to transport your Watch, similar to the Roll Up case.
Surely the whole point of a watch is that they should be worn? The Time Travel Case does have one point up on the Roll Up as there's more space – enough, in fact, to carry your smartphone, smartwatch and anything else you deem smart in luxurious, first-class-style surroundings.
£35 I sfbags.com
For the same price as a 'Time Travel Case' you could buy a range of cases that surround your watch and actually let you wear it.
9/10
Strap the Watch to your bike
Why look at your wrist when you can strap your Apple Watch to a bike?Although some Lycra-clad Apple Watch owners might find the Var Cyclip quite appealing, it seems pretty strange to us to move a wearable from its easily visible seat on your wrist, to the handlebars of your bike. You'd need strong vision indeed to be able see the dinkier models on your handlebars, but it is undeniably a great way to say, “I'm so rich, I'm happy to expose my Watch to the dangers of cycling.” Yes sir, you've got swag.
£TBC I thecyclip.com
10/10
The ultimate Watch stand: a posh dog
Finally, why not buy a dog to stand your Apple Watch on. After a Chinese billionaire's son bought two Apple Watches for his husky – well, four would be vulgar - the world saw the first Apple Watch stand which could actually move, and go “woof”.
Comments from impressed Weibo users included, “Our world still has many people who can't afford a meal or are starving, meanwhile there are idiots with golden spoons squandering money. The world is hopeless.”
£700 I Dog
For the same price as an expensive pooch grab an iPhone 6 Plus