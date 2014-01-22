Best free Android apps to download 2014

1/24
DoubleTwist Player
DoubleTwist is one of the most comprehensive Android music apps available, fitting in pretty much all you might ever need. It syncs with PC, Mac and even iTunes playlists, manages podcast subscriptions, looks up missing album artwork and more. Some of it is free, while other modules are unlocked via in-app purchases, but at least that means you get to give it a shot for nothing.
OnLive
The technically astounding streaming video gaming service is on Android, with an official OnLive app enabling Android users to play console titles on their phones and tablets via Wi-Fi. It's best played on devices with large screens, but it can still run on something relatively modest. On-screen controls are the big trade-off, here – but it does work with OnLive's Bluetooth wireless controller, if you've seriously bought in to the OnLive dream.
Nova Launcher
Want to completely personalise your phone's homescreen? Nova Launcher enables you to fully customise wallpapers, adjust the grid size of the desktop (to hold more widgets and icons),change icon themes, colour themes and much more. If you want full control over how Android looks, you'll want this app.
SoundHound
Sound Hound is an excellent app for finding out what the name of a song is. Like Shazam, you can play it a snippet of a tune, and it will tell you what the song is and who is performing it. A cool feature is that it recognises your singing and humming as well. With free music streaming, Facebook and Twitter integration, SoundHound is an ideal app for music lovers.
Hot UK Deals
The amazing bargain portal, which has defied its purpose and cost us millions through encouraging impulse purchases of discounted gear, is on Android, with a posh and feature-packed HotUKDeals app now available. You can search for local deals; submit ones you've spotted yourself, with the app including an easy category view and search facility for finding new ways to buy things you don't need.
Google Translate
When you're next in a foreign land, don't worry about staring blank-faced at a wall of text in a language you're unfamiliar with; just equip your Samsung Galaxy tablet with the Google Translate app, and point it at the text. A translation will be overlaid on the screen, enabling you to read with ease. The app can also translate spoken and hand-written words.
Google Play Music
This app helps you discover, play and share music on your Samsung Galaxy tablet. With millions of songs on the service, and specially selected playlists by music experts, you're bound to find something you love. You can listen to an unlimited number of songs, and even create your own radio from your favourite tunes.
Blogger
The Google-owned Blogger platform now has a presence in the current decade, thanks to the official Blogger app. It's remarkably simple, supports image uploads and geo-tagging, and imports the settings of all the blogs that are associated with your Gmail account. Unfortunately, you can't edit the positions of your photos, which just get chucked in at the bottom, but it works.
Battery Stats Plus
Noticed that your battery has been draining faster than usual lately? Then get this handy app to help you analyse which apps and processes are using up all your battery life. You can compare your device's battery life to that of similar ones, and automatically detect battery-draining apps, enabling you to easily turn them off and prolong your tablet's battery, so you can do more on the move.
Amazon MP3
To call this a music player is quite the understatement. As well as playing your legacy MP3 collection, this integrates with Amazon's cloud storage service, enabling you to sync your offline music collection to the cloud for streaming through the app. You have to pay to upload lots of your own tracks, though, with the idea really being to encourage you to buy your MP3s through Amazon – which are then free to store and stream through the app.
Adobe Reader
Due to the popularity of PDF documents, you're probably going to need to open and read one on your phone at some point, so why not get the best PDF reader out there, courtesy of Adobe? Open, search, zoom and save PDF documents, rouse Night Mode to read comfortably when you're in dark environments.
Office Suite Pro 7
If you use your device to work on, Office Suite Pro 7 is a must. It enables you to create, edit and print Word, Excel and PowerPoint files straight from your tablet. It contains a huge range of features you'd expect from a full (and expensive) version of Microsoft Office, including a wide range of templates, styles and support for cloud services such as SkyDrive and GoogleDrive.
Shazam
Ever been watching a television show or sitting in a bar and wondered what the cool background music is? Shazam can help. Hold your phone up to a speaker, and the Shazam app uses acoustic fingerprinting technology (that is a real thing) to match the tune to its immense database of music, so you can buy or download it from your favourite store. It offers a whole host of features on top, such as artist information, YouTube links and streaming lyrics.
Skyscanner - All Flights!
A perfect accompaniment to the TripAdvisor app, Skyscanner enables you to compare 1,000 budget and scheduled airlines in a matter of seconds. No matter where you're flying to, you'll be able to quickly and easily find and book the cheapest flights, saving you a small fortune.
SoundCloud
One of the largest communities of musicians, bands, producers and audio creators comes to your Samsung tablet, courtesy of this app. Every minute, over 10 hours of music and audio is posted, so you'll never run out of new songs, remixes or spoken word audio ever again.
mVideoPlayer
This one's for those looking for style over complex codecs, because it doesn't include alternative file or codec support. What you do get is a very customisable player, with playlists, bookmarking, poster and info downloads for the stuff you're watching, plus a fantastic design.
Trip Advisor
Before you go on any holiday, make sure you check out the Trip Advisor app to view over 100 million reviews from fellow travellers. You'll be able to see what the best hotels and restaurants are, and how to book the cheapest flights. Don't even think about packing before using this app.
TVCatchup
For those of you who still pore over listings and watch TV live, as it happens, and at the original time of broadcast, TVCatchup is for you. But it's not a catch-up service at all. It's a simple re-broadcaster of the terrestrial Freeview channels, enabling you to watch everything, live, right there on a phone or tablet. A good test of how reliable your mobile data connection is, too.
WordPress for Android
WordPress for Android started out as independent creation wp ToGo, before WordPress decided it liked it so much it bought it up – hiring the maker to develop it in-house. It's feature-packed, with the latest version offering full integration with other apps, letting you spin content and send it directly to the app for updating. It could do with more image insertion tools, though.
Yelp
Yelp gives you a similar option to Google's wide range of social place reviews, only here you also get an augmented reality screen display, so you can point it at the skyline and see what five-star eating establishments are in the area. Places are backed up by user reviews; too, making it easy to get an up-to-date opinion on how generous a particular café is with the chips.
Flickr
As well as supporting Flick uploading, this app also enables you to capture photos from within the app, and comes complete with a set of filters, so you can hipsterise your life with ease. It supports sharing with Twitter and Facebook as well, so your other, non-photo-nerd friends can enjoy the results of today's snapping session.
Google Earth
Take a supersonic flight around the globe with this great app from Google. Simply swipe your finger to explore the earth with satellite images and integration with Google Maps Street View. With 3Dimagery, you can even visit 3D recreations of selected cities.
Poweramp Music Player
One of the most popular indie Android music players, thanks to combining a stylish design with stacks of graphic equaliser tools, cross fading, lyric display ,Last.fm scrobbling, MP3 tag editing from the app itself and much more. The trial version's free, but this is one you won't begrudge paying a couple of quid for.
DicePlayer
A serious option for the hardcore video nerd, Dice Player features hardware accelerated video playback along with network streaming for easy access to your vast media collection. Results vary according to device, but if DicePlayer plays nicely with your tablet, you should get AVI,MOV, MKV, FLV support and more, plus there's a pop-out player that can sit atop your homescreen.