This Mod lets you print Polaroids right from your phone

Take a photo on your phone then print it off directly as a Polaroid. We may have just reached peak hipster thanks to the Motorola Moto Mods.

The Moto Mods, which allow for add-ons to the Moto Z phones, now accommodate a unit from Polaroid called the Insta-Share Printer.

This is able to print out a 2 x 3 inch Zink paper picture instantly. The mod also has a physical shutter button that let's you take photos as if doing so with a real Polaroid camera.

But the printer isn’t limited to snaps you’ve just taken.This little beauty can make physical photo prints of images from your Instagram, Google Photos, Facebook and camera roll.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

So what’s the downside? For one thing this Moto Mod is chunky. Another factor is price, which has been announced as $200, which translates to about £150, although no UK release has been announced yet.

The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer is available as a Moto Mod for Moto Z phones from 17 November.

Check out these Moto Mods - and how they could point to the future of mobile