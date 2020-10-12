Prime Day shaves nearly £55 off the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Comes with a Magic Button for one-touch management of your playlists plus 80 watts + 360 degree sound for just £88.99!

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3
(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)
Rob Clymo

By

This Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with PowerUp Charging Dock bundle in Sunset Red has got it all going on. Amazon Prime Day means you can bag it for just £88.99, which is £54.93 off the regular £143.92 asking price. Find out more down the page...

• Buy the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with PowerUp Charging Dock bundle in Sunset Red. Was £143.92, now £88.99 save £54.93.

While it's likely there'll be some speaker discounts during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and you'll find plenty in our Christmas Gift Guide, this is a deal that's just too good to pass up. 

• Buy the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with PowerUp Charging Dock bundle in Sunset Red. Was £143.92, now £88.99 save £54.93.
Considering its portable design the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is powerful! It weighs in at just 600 grams yet pumps out 80 watts. Better yet, that comes via 360 degree delivery, with oodles of bottom-end bass. A Magic Button lets you create one-step playlists for Apple Music and/or Deezer Premium+ too. This comes complete with the PowerUp wireless charging dock for easy peasy rejuicing.View Deal

