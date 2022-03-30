Best new watches at Watches and Wonders 2022: Rolex, Tudor and more

Hello and welcome to T3's live blog of Watchs and Wonders 2022, bringing you all of the latest news and releases from the biggest watch show of the year so far.

In a move that is sure to delight watch fans, all of the biggest brands will unveil their latest creations at the Geneva show, with Rolex, Tudor, Grand Seiko, TAG Heuer, Zenith all taking part – just to name a few!

The show takes place over several days, during which all brands will host a series of events and presentations, supported by smaller, physical events in key markets.

T3 is keeping tuned into the events and will keep you updated along the way. Here are the best new watches at Watches and Wonders 2022 so far: