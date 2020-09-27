Google Chromecast steps up to Amazon Fire TV with ESSENTIAL new features

The Google Chromecast has been an invaluable device for the way many of us stream our favorite movies and shows. Compatible with many of the best TVs , and with both Wi-Fi and HDMI connectivity, a Chromecast dongle remains a useful and reliable way to stream media.

However, the Chromecast has altered very little in terms of form factor since it first debuted in 2013, but it looks like that's about to change, as of the upcoming Pixel 5 event on September 30. That's when the upcoming Google Chromecast with Google TV is set to debut.

From what we’ve learned so far, it’ll pack plenty of features into an affordable, portable dongle, making some proper competition for the Roku and Amazon streaming sticks.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Thanks to a series of leaked images by way of WinFuture , we've gotten a sneak peek of what to expect from the new dongle, as well as its accompanying remote. A leak earlier this year gave us a brief look at the device, but the latest tidbit suggests a complete overhaul of the streaming stick that's worked its way into so many of our homes.

The leaked Chromecast remote sports a new oval-shaped design in a sleek flat white, with black text on its buttons, devoid of the typical multicolored Google logo. The remote still features a D-pad as well, with a dedicated Google Assistant button. There's also a back, mute, and home button seen clearly in the images, with YouTube, Netflix, power, input, and volume buttons rounding out the package.

In some ways, the redesign resembles Belgian industrial design student Roel Heyninck's reimagining from late 2019, though the remote doesn't feature a two-toned motif. But what’s important here is the pricing.

The new Chromecast with Google TV will come in a variety of colors as well: Summer Melon, Summer Blue, and Rock Candy. According to additional leaks via Android Police , it’ll supposedly retail for $49.99. Additionally, the packaging appears to sport a new logo. The product seems to be called simply the "Google Chromecast" as well, with details like 4K and HDR confirmed on the packaging.

At this price, this new Chromecast can comfortably run against the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K as well as the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, both major competitors in the streaming arena. Given that neither of those peripherals are compatible at present with Peacock TV or HBO Max, those looking to adopt a Chromecast device may find it easier to make their minds up.

There are still a few days left until details officially emerge during the Pixel 5 event, but it looks like we have a good idea of what to expect before then. There could still be additional surprises during the event, however, so we'll have to stay tuned.

