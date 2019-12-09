The best gifts for him this Christmas

It may be the stereotype that men are disorganised shoppers and are unable to buy Christmas gifts, but they're not the only ones who need help. If, year after year, you find yourself struggling to find the perfect gift for the man in your life, you'll find plenty of inspiration below. You can thank us later.

Our gift list for him is designed to be friendly for all budgets, featuring grooming gifts and DIY gadgets, as well as one of highest spec drones and one of the highest spec action cameras you can buy today. Where we’ve included the best of the best we’ve also included a handy link to our more thorough buying guides where you will find a cheaper alternative.

Ready to ace your present-buying for him this Christmas? Take a look at our hand-picked list of the best gifts for him.

(Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro Hero 8 Black The perfect gift for the adrenaline junkie in your life Reasons to buy + HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilisation + Waterproof to 10-metres without a case + 4K/60fps top resolution Reasons to avoid - Voice control isn't the best Today's Best Deals AU $483.29 View at Amazon

The ideal gift for adventurers, GoPro’s top action camera has been upgraded again and wow, they've really hit the spot with the Hero 8 Black thanks to HyperSmooth 2.0: the best video stabilisation you'll find on any action camera.

Every second of your man’s adrenaline-fuelled antics will look like they were recorded using a gimbal, whether he’s hammering down mountain bike trails with mates or enjoying pool time with the kids during the family holiday,

One of our favourite things about the upgraded Hero 8 is that it has four digital lenses, meaning he can select from SuperView, Wide, Narrow and Linear to capture footage in the ideal field of view. Say goodbye to the guesswork expected from action photography.

If you know a thing or two about action cameras yourself you’ll know GoPro are the go-to brand that the competition just can’t compete with. If you aren’t so familiar with camera specs then here’s what you need to know: this camera will take stunning 12MP photos and capture video in 4K/60fps top resolution. That’s incredibly high spec, and will give his footage a pro sheen.

(Image credit: Tag Heuer )

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Add luxury and style to his wrist this Christmas Reasons to buy + Stylish + Rugged and built for every day wear Reasons to avoid - Expensive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're considering gifting the man in your life an Apple Watch this year, we'd recommend you take a look at the Tag Heuer Connected 45. Yes, it's pricey, but it's worth the cash if you have the budget.

Of all best smartwatch picks it's the only one that rivals the Apple Watch on the tech side, but it looks plenty sleeker, and frankly much more like a watch.

The clock face mimics a traditional mechanical watch and the steel casing gives the watch a premium feel. But let's not forget it is a smartwatch: it's powered by Intel's Atom Z34XX processor, has 512MB RAM and 4GB storage. It comes running Android Wear 2.0, giving it the ability to run standalone apps, as well as Google Assistant.

What's more, there are literally thousands of customisation options when it comes to design, from straps to buckles, and case material. This really is an exceptional gift for the most important man in your life.

If you don't quite have £1K to spend on a luxury watch, check out our best watch gift guide, in which we’ve collated the best wrist candy for a variety of budgets.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Wireless headphones that still look the part Reasons to buy + Noise cancelling + True wireless technology + Overhear design preferred by many + 24 hour battery life Today's Best Deals AU $379 View at Amazon

True wireless technology has exploded this year, and with it wireless earbuds have flooded the market.

If classic over-ear headphones are more in keeping with your man's style, then why not consider the WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones from Sony? The name might not be catchy, but the specs speak for themselves. At the time of writing these headphones utilise industry leading noise cancellation thanks to QN1 chip and the frankly amazing battery life of 24 - 30 hours and super quick charging means he'll never be lost without his music.

Over-ear headphones are great for any man on the move: whether that's commuting, cycling or working out in the gym, and with Sony, you know he'll be getting quality sound too.

DJI Mavic Air Our favourite DJI drone could be his favourite gift this Christmas Reasons to buy + Easy to fly + 20 minute flight time Today's Best Deals AU $997 View at Ebay

Drones flooded the Christmas gift market last year, but unlike many gifting fads, they've just got better and better as the year has progressed.

We think the DJI Mavic Air is great option for a Christmas gift because it's great for new and experienced drone users. It's small, lightweight and foldable, making it easy to take on the move.

What makes it really special is the quality of the 4K video and 12mp photos from the Air's camera.

It can also take four styles of panorama images without the pilot lifting a finger once it's airborne: just choose the panorama function and the drone hovers in one spot to take a multiple images at different angles, and then cleverly stitches them together. DJI Mavic? We think it's DJI magic.

Drones are great gifts for fathers, brothers, sons or partners who enjoy getting outdoors to have fun. Whoever you're shopping for, he can take the Mavic Air out and about and enjoy recording stunning panoramic images and 4K video with ease.

(Image credit: Bosch)

Bosch Zamo III Digital Laser Measure An unusual gizmo for the DIY guy who has everything Reasons to buy + Compact + Measures up to 20 metres Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For the man who loves DIY, make measuring quick, simple and fun with a digital laser measure. He’ll be able to accurately measure and record precise distances of up to 20 metres inside and out, making short work of measuring up for redecorating or buying or building furniture.

The Bosch Zamo III Digital Laser Measure is lightweight and really easy to use, as it’s operated with just one button. So that makes short work where a ruler, tape measure and pencil would only lead to frustration and aching arms.

The battery life is decent too, lasting for five hours, which is more than ample considering he won’t be using this for long stints at any one time.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Rapha Roll Top Backpack More than a simply a backpack Reasons to buy + Water-resistant + Quick-grab handle + Reinforced strap eyelets Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Buy now from Rapha for £100.

If the man you're shopping for is looking for a robust bag to take him through his commute and weekend activities, the Rapha Roll Top Backpack could be the best gift for him.

This hard-wearing, durable bag is modelled on the roll top backpacks favoured by bike messengers. Features include reinforced, padded straps with reflective tabs which, when combined with a reflective bottom panel, improves visibility and therefore safety in the dark. There's also the signature webbed Rapha stripe designed to provide a position for lights and locks to attach to.

The bag is designed for hyper-functionality, from the quick-grab handle through to the pink lining that makes it easier to find what he's looking for with less digging. Compartments include a padded 15” laptop sleeve, and an exterior pocket on the side that's perfect for quick-access items like his keys, wallet or phone.

The Rapha Roll Top Backpack is available in all black (shown above), black and pink, or dark green.

Fizzics Waytap One for the man cave Reasons to buy + Ideal for lovers of draft beer + Use with cans and bottles + Battery powered + Countertop friendly Today's Best Deals AU $572.36 View at Amazon

For many, nothing beats a few pints to wind down from a hard day's work. If that sounds like the ideal gift for the man you're buying for, the battery-powered Fizzics Waytap is worth a punt.

This simple to use gadget transforms the look, texture and taste of bottled and canned beer into a gloriously smooth drop of draft. Achieving boozy perfection is simple: insert a bottle or can and pull the lever.

Soundwaves add Micro-Foam to the bubbles before the Waytap dispenses beer with a fresh, flavoursome twist and a delicious, creamy head. Cheers!

T3 magazine subscription The world's best gadget magazine, direct to someone's door Reasons to buy + Perfect for tech fans + Ideal filler for free time Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We may be biased, but we wouldn't keep making a magazine that we didn't think was the best tech magazine on the market, which is why we think a T3 magazine subscription is the best gift for any tech-loving man this Christmas.

Our relentless focus on quality means we review, rate and recommend the best tech that's guaranteed to help you live your life smarter.

Every month, T3 magazine reveals the best tech he never knew he needed to know about, and he can get it direct to his door before each issue hits the stops. It’s filled cover-to-cover with with gadgets that will genuinely make his life better, including TVs that give his favourite movies new life, smart home gear that saves him time and money, and ways to make his commute more bearable.

Fjallraven Men’s Sten Jacket Help him conquer the cold, wet winter Reasons to buy + Waterproof protection from the elements + Comfortable and stylish enough for everyday wear Today's Best Deals AU $323.19 View at Amazon

Stylish waterproof jackets are not always easy to come by, but this one from Fjallraven will ensure he looks good whilst staying warm and dry this winter.

Made from 65% polyester and 35% cotton, this jacket features layers of durable G-1000 original and lightweight G-1000 Lite fabric. It also has zipped hand and chest pockets, an adjustable hood and is available in blue or green to suit his taste.

What's more, if the man you're buying for is eco-conscious, he'll love Fjallraven's ethos. They are committed to using recycled and organic material where possible, and there are Eco versions – made from recycled polyester and organic cotton – of their G-1000 fabrics.

Wahl Ultimate Clipper Kit Superior cordless trimming Reasons to buy + Superior, smooth cutting + 45 minutes of cordless use from a 60 minute charge Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Go above and beyond the traditional beard trimmer grooming gift with this ultimate clipper kit from Wahl.

In addition to Lithium Ion battery-powered clippers, this kit also includes a personal spotlight trimmer and guide combs in numbers 1 - 8 so he can get exactly the look he wants, scissors for trimming as well as oil and a cleaning brush, all presented in a soft storage pouch.

Ergonomic, cordless design makes these clippers a breeze to use, and the small LCD screen displays battery level so he'll always know when its in need of charging.