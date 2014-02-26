MWC review: best tech from the show

Previous Next 7/14

Ford Focus 2014 SYNC 2

Ford has unveiled the Focus at MWC 2014, bringing with it a whole heap of tech advances including an 8-inch high-res touch screen and hands-free parking.

Two new voice-controlled apps will run with its SYNC 2 AppLink in-car technology - Parkopedia and Aupeo! Parkopedia enables searches by closest location or cheapest location and pulls information from a constantly updated database that covers 3,000 towns and cities in 20 countries across Europe. Meanwhile, Aupeo! allows drivers to search over 200 worldwide radio stations by artist, genre or period.

Ford