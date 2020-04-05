Best women’s running shoes 2020: 10 running trainers we highly recommend

Whether you're new to running or have been pounding the streets for a while, you’ll know by now that a good pair of shoes is the most important kit you’ll ever own – apart from a fitted sports bra, of course. Even if social distancing worries mean you're on a treadmill in your home gym rather than outdoors, having the best women's running shoes is a must. It's a time-proven way to lose weight at home.

Many of the latest models that hit the shelves last year are, let’s face it, not exactly cheap. At the extreme end you can buy the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, with its record-breaking speed, but at £239.95 it’s hard to justify investing so much in one running item, even one that's this good.

However, there are plenty of deals out as we properly head into 2020, and you’re in the perfect position to finally invest in the best running shoes for women.

Choosing the right women’s running shoes

Hopefully you’ve already taken yourself along to a specialist running shoe shop and had your gait looked at. It’s important to find out if you are a neutral runner or you pronate. This is where you need extra support on the inside of your feet to stop them rolling inwards and putting stress through your leg joints.

If you haven't had this checked yet, don't stress: read our guide and then go and do so to make sure your favourites work for your runs.

Women’s running shoes are specifically designed for a woman’s foot. Therefore they’re usually lighter, softer and ergonomically designed to fit a female-shaped foot. That said, if you have bigger feet or wide toes, you might prefer to run in unisex shoes, which can offer a wider toe box to prevent hotspots and blisters. You'll find some of the best below.

With any running shoe, make sure you have at least a finger’s width of space at the top of your toes for your feet to expand when they get hot. Most runners will go up at least half a size from your normal shoe size. If you have a history of injuries, then cushioned shoes can help provide greater impact on each foot strike.

With 2020 now upon us, and with new goals in mind, we’ve set out which shoe will help with your personal needs, experience and aims, so whether the new year is shaping up to be one for speed, and 5K PBs, or you’re looking to tackle longer challenges, here are the best running shoes for women right now… what are you waiting for?

1. Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 women's running shoe Record breaking speed with ZoomX foam and uber stylish – at a price that the average runner can afford (just) Specifications Best for: Intervals, 5Ks, daily training, longer runs Level: Beginner to elite RRP: £159.99 Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Great energy return + Secure fit from the upper due to Flywire cables Reasons to avoid - Large investment for beginners - May not suit runners with wider feet

Nike leads the global R&D of running shoes, and the Pegasus Turbo 2, like its predecessor, features Nike ZoomX foam. This model has been updated with a feather-light upper, while innovative foam brings revolutionary responsiveness to your long-distance training.

You’ll find it feels lighter and more streamlined than the Pegasus Turbo. You’ll still feel the exceptional energy return and plenty of speed. As soon as you slip on this shoe you’ll feel the difference in the lightweight upper. There’s plenty of speed in this model, but it’s a versatile shoe that will transition just as well to longer training and marathons.

2. Hoka Clifton 6 Signature HOKA ONE ONE cushioning makes this a shoe you can run in every day, whatever your session Specifications Level: Beginner to elite (it's a popular brand for the world's best ultrarunners) Best for: Daily training, summer races, longer runs, injury-prone runners Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Plush fit + Breathable upper + Excellent cushioning for longer runs Reasons to avoid - Can feel too narrow in toe box - Can take a while to get used to cushioning or 'bounce'

The Clifton 6 has shed some weight, but it remains as soft and comfortable as the Clifton 5. Women with larger feet often feel that these oversized shoes aren’t for them, but once you’ve run in HOKAs you’ll never go back. You can’t fault the EVA midsole, and even though these shoes look bulky they are deceptively lightweight.

If you want to keep running, forever, their cushioning is going to seriously help preserve your joints. As a daily trainer, the Clifton 6 provides a comfortable ride, you won’t get any hotspots and it is a great recovery run shoe. Ideal for those starting a spring marathon.

3. Reebok Floatride The best cheap women's running shoe Specifications Level: Good entry level shoe, yet versatile enough for competitive runners Best for: Speed work, interval training, track, gym, activewear Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Excellent value for a performance shoe + Encourages a natural stride Reasons to avoid - May feel narrow in the toe box and heel

The Reebok Floatride remains a steal as we come to the end of 2019. With its Energy Foam midsole you’re guaranteed lightweight responsive cushioning. It’s an everyday shoe, with a light mesh upper providing support and ventilation.

It’s not flashy but it has all the basics including excellent cushioning for urban outings, and a very natural feel. It’s also the perfect shoe for the gym and cross-training. As the most expensive trainer prices rise to nearly £250 per pair, these offer excellent value, especially as they look just as great in a café as in the gym.

4. Asics GT-2000 8 Great stability shoes for comfortable rides Specifications Level: Training for mid- to long-distances Best for: People looking for a support shoe with ample amount of cushioning Reasons to buy + Ideal for overpronators + Well padded and comfortable + Open forefoot-construction Reasons to avoid - Not the lightest - It can be a bit too firm for beginner riders

The latest version of the GT-2000 8 is the 27th (!) iteration of the of the stability running shoes from the Japanese manufacturer Asics. Launched at the end of 2019, the GT-2000 8 carried over many of the features from its predecessors and also improved on many of them in the same time, using the latest technology from the innovation-driven company.

The improvements starts on the top: the engineered mesh upper helps the shoes better follow the shape of the foot while the dyed yarn mesh on the sockliner eliminates the need of dying it during manufacturing.

The patented Trussic system uses a reinforced section in the outsole to prevent the shoes from twisting, helping your feet to land more evenly in each stride. the more natural – yest supported – gait cycle is further enhanced using the Impact Guidance System that encourages natural foot motion. Even the Ortholite collar around the ankle has been designed to reduce friction and to improve comfort on longer runs.

The Asics GT-2000 8 uses a midsole system called FlyteFoam, which features the signature Asics GEL cushioning in the rearfoot and forefoot area. The GEL technology has long been one of the benchmark levels when it comes to cushioning in running shoes and it is often as comparison to put other cushioning systems in comparison.

Although the Asics GT-2000 8 offers a lot of support for overpronators – people who land on the inner part of their soles – for the same reason, it is rather firm and focuses on keeping the foot in a certain as opposed to letting it roll freely. People who will benefit the most will be the aforementioned overpronators and neutral runners who appreciate a firmer ride.

5. New Balance Fresh Foam Lazr 2 HypoKnit Superior comfort and a dynamic fit from the HypoKnit upper Specifications Level: Looking for PBs Best for: Speed sessions on the track or a fast 5K Reasons to buy + Super comfortable sock-liner/integral tongue + Secure heel + Great fashion accessory Reasons to avoid - Tongue may crease when laces first tightened - Limited dark colourways

Another great value shoe that is exceptionally comfortable, flexible and versatile. They are undeniably as stylish as they are a performance shoe. The HypoSkin upper provides a dynamic, engineered fit that’s stretchy and is designed to mould to the natural bendiness of your foot.

The integral tongue allows a seamless interior to the upper in the front of the shoe. The data-inspired midsole design and the Fresh Foam technology offers plenty of comfort for high-impact activity. The hexagonal shaping of the outsole also provides impressive traction. They’re surprisingly light for a well cushioned shoe. This shoe looks both speedy and attractive and has been a favourite in 2019 for its secure, comfortable fit.

6. UnderArmour Hovr Infinite A cushioned experience with accurate tracking of all running metrics Specifications Level: Beginners through to competitive Best for: Longer runs where you want lots of cushioning RRP: £120 Reasons to buy + Digital connection to performance through UA's Record Sensor technology + Plush feel in the heel and tongue Reasons to avoid - Lacks a snug feel - Data connection may be temperamental

The built-in tech the Infinite offers (a sensor embedded into your insole) means you will connect instantly to your phone, without the faff of having to wait for your GPS watch to find a satellite. This has been a successful shoe since its launch in early 2019 as it offers plentiful cushioning to reduce impact from the ground, and the compression-mesh Energy Web gives great bounce with each stride.

The thick layer of HOVR foam have made this a great marathon shoe. The EVA sockliner contours specifically to your foot, giving 100 percent support. High impact zones on the outsole are effective, with carbon-rubber traction pods under the heel to enhance confidence. Another great spring marathon shoe that will go the distance.

7. Brooks Launch 6 A lightweight women's running shoe that combines the speed of a racing flat with cushioning Specifications Level: Beginners and regular runners Best for: Short to mid-length daily runs RRP: £95 Reasons to buy + Good arch support + Great for travelling as so light + Fun designs Reasons to avoid - May come up half a size too big

A great value and lightweight shoe, coming in at only 8oz, the Brooks Launch has been one of the most popular light neutral running shoes of 2019. They are so light you don’t feel them, and with the BioMoGo DNA midsole cushioning and rebounding rubber you get a springy ride.

They are ideal for runners with high arches due to extra support, with a midfoot transition zone shaped to go from heel to toe quickly. The one-piece mesh upper and internal bootie allow your feet to breathe. Available in grey, purple and a fun green with shamrock/clover pattern they are also great to look at. Overall, you will love the light, easy wear of these, which makes them a speedy shoe.

8. Adidas Ultraboost 19 Seamless support and endless energy with the award winning Boost midsole Specifications Level: Beginner to advanced Best for: All distances, all classes, all outfits RRP: £159.95 Reasons to buy + Lots of colourways to choose from + Also great for walking in + Slipper-like fit + Enhanced Boost makes them even bouncier Reasons to avoid - May feel wide if you have narrow feet - Come up small, so go up half a size to normal

The 19s are Ultraboost reinvented, to give you an energy fuelled run. They also fit your feet like a glove. They have been successful this year due to the high level of comfort, plus the energy return given by an extra 20 per cent Boost in the midsole. You’ll feel like you are flying.

The combination of the all new 360 PrimeKnit, which feels very supportive, with the 3D printed heel counter provides much more stability. The outsole is about as strong as you will get for a road shoe, with Continental Rubber ensuring superior traction, even in rain. You get a snug and highly breathable all over fit, that’s flexible but also supportive.

9. Saucony Kinvara 10 This well-loved shoe has held its ground in 2019, being durable and super lightweight Specifications Level: Beginner to advanced Best for: 10Ks and half marathons Reasons to buy + Lightweight and responsive + Versatile for cross-training + Supreme comfort Reasons to avoid - May find it fits half a size too big - Wide toe box - Limited colourways

This is the shoe for you if you are focusing on shorter distances next year, with a lot of technology at a decent pricepoint. The EVERUN topsole plus EVA+ midsole gives maximum energy return and a cushioned ride. The engineered mesh upper locks your foot in place, making it a delight to run in.

There’s just a 4mm offset from heel-to-toe, so you get a natural feel with every stride, rather than relying on the shoe’s cushioning. Expect smooth landings and to feel in touch with the road beneath you. Definitely for those runners who are thinking of speedier runs!

10. HOKA Unisex Evo Carbon Rocket Having come down slightly in price, these quick-fuelled rocket shoes with a firm carbon plate will see you flying without breaking the bank Specifications Level: Serious speedster Best for: Short, fast races such as 5K and 10K, speed work RRP: £160 Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Stable upper + Good shock absorption + Breathability + Great street appeal with fresh design Reasons to avoid - May struggle to find your size - May find the carbon plate feels stiff so expect a firm ride - Big investment for a shoe you may not use frequently - Outsole may wear quickly

Yes, they are slightly more expensive, but well worth the investment. With just a 1mm heel-to-toe offset you will feel your feet flying on the road or track. These go-fast shoes don’t have the signature HOKA cushioning, but the flat carbon plate, shaped like a tuning fork, that sits 8mm above the rubberised foam outsole gives a firm yet cushioned racer.

The plate is designed for flexibility under the metatarsals, so expect your feet to be supported. These are a firm ride due to the plate and only 1mm drop, so may not suit all runners if you prefer a well-cushioned ride. The amazing colour combination is another reason to snap these up!