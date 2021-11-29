This Cyber Monday deal on THINKWARE's U1000 4K QHD dash cam can't be missed

With Cyber Monday deals kicking off after a weekend of some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen, now's your last chance to score some great savings on your favorite products. Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale is offering some unbeatable deals on electronics, including a must-see offer on the THINKWARE U1000 4K QHD front and rear dash cam system.

On sale for $399.99, this is an incredible opportunity to grab a high-quality dash cam setup at a great price. Easily one of the best dash cam systems available right now, this thing offers full 4K QHD recording via the front camera and 2K recording via the rear. When it comes to protecting yourself and getting the details, these features are must-haves.

THINKWARE U1000 4K Front/2K Rear Dash Cam System: was $499.99, now $399.99 at Best Buy

A great deal on a solid dash camera that features 4K recording capabilities, this is a must-buy for those who haven't grabbed a dash cam setup yet. For the price, this one is hard to pass up.

While Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale is featuring a pretty solid offering of dash cam deals right now, this is easily one of the best you'll find. With 20% off right now, it's now down to its cheapest price in some time. For what you get from this system, the $400 price tag is well worth the price of admission.

Alongside the 4K front camera and 2K rear camera, THINKWARE's U1000 also includes incident detection via G-Sensor technology, built-in GPS, motion detection, night vision and much much more. This thing is even built to withstand harsher weather conditions, implementing integrated supercapacitors and thermal sensors to work reliably in colder temperatures.

It's comparable to the Nextbase 622GW in terms of price and performance, but includes a few perks that some may find favorable over Nextbase's top model. First off, the THINKWARE U1000 actually includes a microSD card so there's no need to purchase one separately. Second, the THINKWARE CLOUD app is a bit more user friendly and is of course compatible with both android and iOS out of the gate.

