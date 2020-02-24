PS5 has secret features confirms dev in potential Xbox Series X broadside blow

Sony's PS5 next-gen video game console is still shrouded in mystery, although we do know its going to be a beast of a machine, just like the Xbox Series X. Both consoles will support ray-tracing, 8K graphics, and with its SSD, the PS5 is set to perform much faster than the PS4, but there are features that we're still unaware of that has people in the know excited.

Just last month, Sony boss Jim Ryan teased a number of "unique elements" of the upcoming console that haven't yet been revealed, that will undoubted be one of the "bigger differences" between console generations that he's promised. And now a game developer who worked on the Metro series has chimed in, reconfirming that whatever the PS5's secret is, it's going to be a game changer.

Developers are under NDAs right now but have had time with both Microsoft and Sony's new consoles. 4A Games' CTO Oles Shishkovstov was asked about the next-gen hardware in a recent interview, an responded:

"We are fully into ray tracing, dropping old-school codepath/techniques completely. Internally we experimented a lot and with spectacular results so far. You will need to wait to see what we implement into our future project."

A great deal of the specs are already public knowledge, and sound impressive enough as it is, with its custom GPU, Zen 2 CPU, SSD, 8K graphics, and frame rates that could possibly go as high as 240 fps. In light of all that, Shishkovstov intimated that there's even more under the hood that we have to look forward to, that Sony hasn't shared just yet.

"I am more excited for not yet publicly revealed things," he added.

What features could Shishkovstov be referring to at this point that we don't already know about? Could it be related to the rumours of the PS VR 2 and its dedicated controller with finger-tracking? Or are there further specs to be revealed that will knock everyone's socks off?

Interestingly, though, his comment seems like they could be applicable to both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, in context; is this the same "unique element" Jim Ryan was referring to, does the Xbox Series X share these unannounced features, or does the PS5 have more secrets up its sleeve to beat the Xbox Series X?

After all, if the Sony PlayStation 5 does have more secret features and components to be revealed which are exclusive to it, their reveal would no-doubt be a serious blow against its main next-gen competitor, the Xbox Series X, which will start the next-generation in a firmly underdog position thanks to Sony taking twice the install base into it from the current gen.

The PS5 console was set for a February reveal, but we're not so sure it'll make its debut before the end of the month after all. It has been hinted that we'll see both next-gen machines at TGS this September but the PS5 has to be unveiled first. You can keep up to date with all of news around the console's reveal, price, and launch date over on our dedicated PS5 hub.

Today's best Sony PlayStation 4 Pro deals 674 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Sony Interactive... Best Buy $399.99 View Black bundle Sony PlayStation 4 Pro... Office Depot $399.99 View PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console Amazon Prime $449 View PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console... Amazon Prime $449.87 View Show More Deals

Today's best Microsoft Xbox One X deals 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Xbox One X 1TB Console Microsoft US $399 View Xbox One X 1TB Console - NBA... Microsoft US $399 View NBA 2K20 bundle Low Stock Xbox One X 1TB Console - NBA... Amazon Prime $407.95 View Xbox One X 1TB Console -... Amazon Prime $419 View Show More Deals

Source: Eurogamer