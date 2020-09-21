OnePlus 8T set to steal iPhone 12's thunder

OnePlus is coming in hot from the success of the OnePlus Nord, and lining up the launch of its next smartphone, the OnePlus 8T.

The company's 'T' line of handsets usually offer upgrades and improvements on the numbered entries, with the 8T set to do just that with the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 Pro took the title of Best Phone and Gadget of the Year at the T3 Awards 2020, and we've no doubt the 8T will come out swinging, but the latest leak about the device is bad new for Apple's iPhone 12.

Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the OnePlus 8T launch date to MySmartPrice, confirming that the smartphone will make its debut on October 14 – coinciding with the reported date of Amazon Prime Day.

It also coincides with the launch of the iPhone 12 which Apple announced would take place in October to accommodate the production delays.

This was further elaborated on by Jon Prosser who is pinning the iPhone 12 launch event to the week commencing October 12.

Although we've yet to get the official specs, things aren't looking good between the iPhone 12 and its Android competition; the flagship is still releasing with 60Hz displays and the A14 bionic processor benchmark shared last week points to a chip that isn't as powerful as the Snapdragon 865+.

The iPhone 12 could also be contending with the Google Pixel 5 – set for an October debut – and with the rumored price cut it's in for, the iPhone 12 could struggle to make an impact this year.

Source: MySmartPrice