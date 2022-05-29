Memorial Day TV deal takes $2000 off the LG NanoCell 8K TV at Best Buy

Save $2000 on the LG 65-inch NanoCell 8K TV in the Memorial Day sales 2022

LG NanoCell 8K TV deal, Memorial Day sale 2022
(Image credit: Best Buy)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

The Memorial Day sales 2022 (opens in new tab) are kicking off this weekend and while we’re actually a day away from the official holiday, we’ve already found some of the biggest deals across multiple departments.

Like most holiday seasons, consumer tech is the most popular this Memorial Day, and TVs of all brands, screen sizes and resolutions have been given huge price cuts, including this amazing deal on the LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV.

Originally priced at $2,999.99, the LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV is now $999.99, saving you a massive $2,000 (67% off) on this TV at Best Buy.

View the LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV deal (opens in new tab)

LG is one of the best TV companies on the market and uses powerful NanoCell technology that enhances the purity of the colors displayed on the screen. The best LG TVs (opens in new tab) include the NanoCell TV range that pushes the world of TVs to the next level with incredible performance and power.

The LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV offers 8K resolution, which offers higher resolution and quality than most TVs. The best 8K TVs (opens in new tab) really pack a punch and this LG TV is a world-class TV that has incredible contrast, motion processing and clarity.

In addition to its powerful feature-set, the LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV also has smart capabilities and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control. It also has built-in access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and LG channels.

8K TVs tend to be quite expensive but for Memorial Day, Best Buy has taken $2,000 off the LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV. If you’re looking for a new TV, this huge discount is definitely worth taking advantage of, but you’ll need to be quick as this deal ends on May 31st 2022.

(opens in new tab)

LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV: was $2,999.99, now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV is packed full of the best LG technology. The 65-inch screen comes with full array dimming for brilliant and deep colours, and the NanoCell color makes your viewing more lifelike. This LG TV is also a smart TV and enables you to control your smart devices from your TV with the Home Dashboard or Magic Remote voice control. While this TV is still an investment purchase, it will last a long time due to its quality and list of features.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
TOPICS
Deals
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As T3's resident Shopping Expert and Deals Writer, Beth covers deals, discount codes, how to save money and seasonal holidays, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, Boxing Day and Easter sales. Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals