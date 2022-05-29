Memorial Day TV deal takes $2000 off the LG NanoCell 8K TV at Best Buy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Memorial Day sales 2022 (opens in new tab) are kicking off this weekend and while we’re actually a day away from the official holiday, we’ve already found some of the biggest deals across multiple departments.

Like most holiday seasons, consumer tech is the most popular this Memorial Day, and TVs of all brands, screen sizes and resolutions have been given huge price cuts, including this amazing deal on the LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV.

Originally priced at $2,999.99, the LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV is now $999.99, saving you a massive $2,000 (67% off) on this TV at Best Buy.

View the LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV deal (opens in new tab)

LG is one of the best TV companies on the market and uses powerful NanoCell technology that enhances the purity of the colors displayed on the screen. The best LG TVs (opens in new tab) include the NanoCell TV range that pushes the world of TVs to the next level with incredible performance and power.

The LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV offers 8K resolution, which offers higher resolution and quality than most TVs. The best 8K TVs (opens in new tab) really pack a punch and this LG TV is a world-class TV that has incredible contrast, motion processing and clarity.

In addition to its powerful feature-set, the LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV also has smart capabilities and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control. It also has built-in access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and LG channels.

8K TVs tend to be quite expensive but for Memorial Day, Best Buy has taken $2,000 off the LG 65” Class NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV. If you’re looking for a new TV, this huge discount is definitely worth taking advantage of, but you’ll need to be quick as this deal ends on May 31st 2022.