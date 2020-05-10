Cheap Samsung TV deal at B&H Photo brings massive 70% discount on Q9F QLED 4K TVs

Memorial Day sales are arriving early and anyone looking for a cheap Samsung TV deal need to check out B&H Photo's Samsung TV sale. Right now, you can get a Samsung Q9F 4K TV for 70% off – a massive discount on both 65 inch and 75 inch 4K TVs!

Rocking some of the most impressive 4K TV display tech in the industry, there's a reason why the Samsung Q9F 4K TVs come with some a hefty price tag to begin with. Designed around Samsung's QLED technology, these 4K TV's deliver the most true-to-life images possible at unbelievable frame rates and clarity. A perfect gaming TV or home theater TV, the Q9F 4K TVs have been locked behind $5,999 and $9,999 price tags for the 65 inch and 75 inch models respectively.

But no more! B&H Photo has hit Samsung's Q9F 4K TVs with a massive 70% discount, bringing this TV into the sub-$3,000 range. While B&H Photo has stock, you can save a massive $4,200 on Samsung's Q9F 65 inch 4K Smart TV, or you can go even bigger and upgrade to Samsung's Q9F 75 inch 4K Smart TV and save $7,000.

Whichever size you choose to go with, don't take to long to make up your mind. The price drop alone is a huge pro to this deal and I wouldn't be surprised to see these sell out fairly quickly. This is easily one of the best cheap 4K TV deals we've seen, and it's a cheap Samsung TV deal even I'm considering jumping on.

Samsung TV Deal: 70% off Samsung Q9F 4K TVs on Sale at B&H Photo

Samsung Q9F 65 inch UHD QLED 4K Smart TV | Was: $ 5,999 | Now: $1,799 | Save $4,200 at B&H Photo

Featuring Samsung's unparalleled QLED technology, the Q9F Series 4K TVs are truly a sight to behold. Able to display images with 100% color volume and over a billion shades, the Q9F Series 4K TV delivers true-to-life images in all of your favorite movies, games, TV shows, and sports. A full suite of Smart TV features sweeten this already awesome TV deal including apps, Samsung Smart Hub, OneRemote, and more.View Deal

Samsung Q9F 75 inch UHD QLED 4K Smart TV | Was: $9,999 | Now: $2,999 | Save $7,000 at B&H Photo

Samsung's QLED technology delivers true-to-life images like no other 4K TV does, with 100% complete color volume and over a billion shades to bring every image to life. This comes coupled with a blazing 240Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth, crisp playback in even the most intense high-speed action scenes.

The Q9F 4K TV also features Smart TV capabilities, with dashboard access to streaming apps, games, music, and more. Stream Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more of your favorite streaming apps straight to the TV. You can also download Samsung's Smart View app to use your smart phone as a remote as well as share content.

100% color volume thanks to QLED technology, the most true-to-life images imaginable on your 4K TV

Q|4K HDR Elite delivers incredible contrast and expanded color detail in the brightest and darkest areas of each scene

Q|4K Elite Black+ with Infinite Array produces the most stunning shades of black with amazing detail

Incredible fluid motion with Motion Rate 240Hz refresh rate, enjoy smooth and crisp visuals in even the most intense high-speed scenes

Access apps, content, sports, and more with Samsung Smart Hub, a one-stop shop to find all of your favorite games and shows faster than ever

Manage your devices with OneRemote which automatically detects and controls satellite, cable, Blu-ray, soundbars, and more without any programming needed

Smart View app turns your mobile smart phone into a TV remote, allowing you to control and share content directly from your phone

Burn-In free guaranteed for life, enjoy years of dependable service with no Samsung's no-burn in guarantee

