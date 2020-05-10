Cheap Samsung TV deal at B&H Photo brings massive 70% discount on Q9F QLED 4K TVs

Memorial Day sales are arriving early and anyone looking for a cheap Samsung TV deal need to check out B&H Photo's Samsung TV sale. Right now, you can get a Samsung Q9F 4K TV for 70% off – a massive discount on both 65 inch and 75 inch 4K TVs!
Rocking some of the most impressive 4K TV display tech in the industry, there's a reason why the Samsung Q9F 4K TVs come with some a hefty price tag to begin with. Designed around Samsung's QLED technology, these 4K TV's deliver the most true-to-life images possible at unbelievable frame rates and clarity. A perfect gaming TV or home theater TV, the Q9F 4K TVs have been locked behind $5,999 and $9,999 price tags for the 65 inch and 75 inch models respectively.
But no more! B&H Photo has hit Samsung's Q9F 4K TVs with a massive 70% discount, bringing this TV into the sub-$3,000 range. While B&H Photo has stock, you can save a massive $4,200 on Samsung's Q9F 65 inch 4K Smart TV, or you can go even bigger and upgrade to Samsung's Q9F 75 inch 4K Smart TV and save $7,000.
Whichever size you choose to go with, don't take to long to make up your mind. The price drop alone is a huge pro to this deal and I wouldn't be surprised to see these sell out fairly quickly. This is easily one of the best cheap 4K TV deals we've seen, and it's a cheap Samsung TV deal even I'm considering jumping on.
Samsung TV Deal: 70% off Samsung Q9F 4K TVs on Sale at B&H Photo
Samsung Q9F 65 inch UHD QLED 4K Smart TV | Was: $ 5,999 | Now: $1,799 | Save $4,200 at B&H Photo
Featuring Samsung's unparalleled QLED technology, the Q9F Series 4K TVs are truly a sight to behold. Able to display images with 100% color volume and over a billion shades, the Q9F Series 4K TV delivers true-to-life images in all of your favorite movies, games, TV shows, and sports. A full suite of Smart TV features sweeten this already awesome TV deal including apps, Samsung Smart Hub, OneRemote, and more.View Deal
Samsung Q9F 75 inch UHD QLED 4K Smart TV | Was: $9,999 | Now: $2,999 | Save $7,000 at B&H Photo
Featuring Samsung's unparalleled QLED technology, the Q9F Series 4K TVs are truly a sight to behold. Able to display images with 100% color volume and over a billion shades, the Q9F Series 4K TV delivers true-to-life images in all of your favorite movies, games, TV shows, and sports. A full suite of Smart TV features sweeten this already awesome TV deal including apps, Samsung Smart Hub, OneRemote, and more.View Deal
Samsung's QLED technology delivers true-to-life images like no other 4K TV does, with 100% complete color volume and over a billion shades to bring every image to life. This comes coupled with a blazing 240Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth, crisp playback in even the most intense high-speed action scenes.
The Q9F 4K TV also features Smart TV capabilities, with dashboard access to streaming apps, games, music, and more. Stream Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more of your favorite streaming apps straight to the TV. You can also download Samsung's Smart View app to use your smart phone as a remote as well as share content.
- 100% color volume thanks to QLED technology, the most true-to-life images imaginable on your 4K TV
- Q|4K HDR Elite delivers incredible contrast and expanded color detail in the brightest and darkest areas of each scene
- Q|4K Elite Black+ with Infinite Array produces the most stunning shades of black with amazing detail
- Incredible fluid motion with Motion Rate 240Hz refresh rate, enjoy smooth and crisp visuals in even the most intense high-speed scenes
- Access apps, content, sports, and more with Samsung Smart Hub, a one-stop shop to find all of your favorite games and shows faster than ever
- Manage your devices with OneRemote which automatically detects and controls satellite, cable, Blu-ray, soundbars, and more without any programming needed
- Smart View app turns your mobile smart phone into a TV remote, allowing you to control and share content directly from your phone
- Burn-In free guaranteed for life, enjoy years of dependable service with no Samsung's no-burn in guarantee
