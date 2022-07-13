Celestron telescopes just got some big Prime Day deals: here are the best price drops

We spy a bargain on beginner-friendly telescopes

Ruth Hamilton
By
published

We're into day two, and the Amazon Prime Day deals are still in full swing. We've spied some excellent price drops on Celestron telescopes. This is the brand behind many of today's best telescopes, but today's price-drops are on Celestron's more basic and wallet-friendly models. They're designed to be easy to use and well suited to those looking for their first telescope

You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals, but you can still access them via the free 30-day trial. If it doesn't suit you, you can cancel during that period to avoid being charged. Sign up to Prime here (opens in new tab)

Remember, too, our guide to the best telescopes for beginners guide has more suggestions if you don't fancy these particular models. 

Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ telescope: was $169.95, now $144.45 at Amazon (save $25)
Pitched as a beginner-friendly telescope, the Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ is easy-to-use, pretty portable, and delivers decent optics and good views, too. It comes with two eyepieces (20mm and 4mm) as well as a 3x Barlow lens. Reviewers warn that you'll probably want to upgrade on you accessories, as the ones included aren't great, but this price drop gives you a bit of spare cash to do that. 

Celestron 70mm Travel Scope DX: was $119.95, now $84.09 at Amazon (save $35.86)
This travel-friendly telescope offers plenty of power for its compact size. It comes with fully-coated glass optics and a 70mm objective lens, plus 20mm and 10mm eyepieces. The included tripod is nice and lightweight, which is good for travel but can be a little precarious with the heavy telescope on top. You get a handy backpack to carry it all in, too.

