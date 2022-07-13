Celestron telescopes just got some big Prime Day deals: here are the best price drops

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We're into day two, and the Amazon Prime Day deals are still in full swing. We've spied some excellent price drops on Celestron telescopes. This is the brand behind many of today's best telescopes, but today's price-drops are on Celestron's more basic and wallet-friendly models. They're designed to be easy to use and well suited to those looking for their first telescope.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals, but you can still access them via the free 30-day trial. If it doesn't suit you, you can cancel during that period to avoid being charged. Sign up to Prime here (opens in new tab).

Remember, too, our guide to the best telescopes for beginners guide has more suggestions if you don't fancy these particular models.

(opens in new tab) Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ telescope: was $169.95, now $144.45 at Amazon (save $25) (opens in new tab)

Pitched as a beginner-friendly telescope, the Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ is easy-to-use, pretty portable, and delivers decent optics and good views, too. It comes with two eyepieces (20mm and 4mm) as well as a 3x Barlow lens. Reviewers warn that you'll probably want to upgrade on you accessories, as the ones included aren't great, but this price drop gives you a bit of spare cash to do that.