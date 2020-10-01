Awesome early Amazon Prime Day deal slashes $400 off Sony X900H 4K TV!

The 2020 model Sony X900H 4K HDR TV is now discounted massively thanks to this early Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day Sony 4K TV deal
(Image credit: Sony)
Robert Jones

By

T3 reviews and rates all the very best Ultra HD TVs on the market today, which is why we know just how special the Sony X900H is. It is also why we know this early Amazon Prime Day deal is something anyone looking for a 4K TV upgrade needs to check out.

This 4K HDR LED TV takes premium and performance to a new level, with its X1 image processor, Triluminos display, Smart TV features, and in-built AI combining to deliver a god-tier viewing experience. It also features a dedicated Game Mode, too, meaning it will be a superb partner for the Xbox Series X or PS5.

Sony X900H 65 Inch 4K HDR LED TV | Was: $1,399 | Now: $998 | Saving: $401.99
This is a simple awesome TV deal. You get the Sony X900H 4K HDR LED TV, which comes packing Sony's state-of-the-art X1 image processor, for a whopping $401.99 less than normal. That means instead of having to drop close to a grand and a half, now you can ring up this panel for just $998. Perfect for blockbuster TV shows, live sports and next-gen gaming, this is one incredible TV. In stock now and delivered for free.View Deal

