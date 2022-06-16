8 last minute Father's Day gift ideas that are also on sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Finding a last minute Father's Day gift is no easy task. The pressure of finding something he likes on top of getting a gift that's affordable, waiting to the very last minute to get a gift for Father's Day can be stressful and costly.

However, there's plenty of Father's Day sales going on right now that offer some great deals if you're tight on cash. Even better, you can find deals on some pretty popular products.

So if you're stressing about getting a gift for dad, either because of time or money, we've put together a quick list of ten last minute Father's Day gifts you can grab on sale right now. They may not arrive before Sunday, so just be sure to tell dad you waited until the last minute so you could get a good deal – just like he would.

10 Last Minute Father's Day Gift Idea Quick List

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8 Last Minute Father's Day Gift Deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 45mm (opens in new tab) The latest wearable from Apple is everything you'd expect and more from a smart watch. Incredible fitness tracking and apps, a stylish design, and much more. It's a watch every dad can appreciate, and with Best Buy offering a $70 discount on it, is an excellent last minute Father's Day gift. For a full look into what this watch can do, check out our Apple Watch Series 7 review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Callaway MAVRIK Driver (opens in new tab) If you're dad's a golfer, the Callaway MAVRIK is a solid driver of choice. Featuring an A.I. designed FS2S Titanium Flash Face, aerodynamic design, and two internal Jailbreak bars for improved stabilization, your dad will be hitting 300's with ease. Now that it's $200 off, it's an absolute steal and an excellent gift for Father's Day.



(opens in new tab) Nishiki Men's Pueblo 26" Mountain Bike (opens in new tab) Got a dad who enjoys a good ride in nature? Nishiki's are some of the best bikes on the market for the price, offering a good budget-friendly bike for new riders and professionals alike. It's also a great way to help dad get in shape if he needs it. Thanks to the $160 discount at Dick's Sporting Goods, it's an even better buy for Father's Day.

(opens in new tab) Stoic Balsam Zero Gravity Chair (opens in new tab) If your dad loves kicking back in the backyard (or anywhere for that matter), a gravity chair is a must. Using a bungee suspension system, these chairs offer a weightless and extremely comfortable feel that he'll pass out on in no time. Thanks to the $40 discount at Backcountry, it's a good buy for the price this Father's Day.

(opens in new tab) Weber Spirit E-315 3-Burner LP Gas Grill (opens in new tab) If the old man is a griller, a new grill is a prime choice for a gift this year. Upgrade him to this Weber and he's sure to love it, and not only will he be happy but the family will as well with just how good his cooking is going to be. Home Depot is taking $100 off this thing, too, so it's at an incredible price for Father's Day.

(opens in new tab) DEWALT 20V Max Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit (opens in new tab) For the dads who prefer a more hands-on approach, a new drill and hammer drill just may be what he needs to take it to the next level. DEWALT's brushless tools are reliable, durable, long lasting and thanks to Lowe's, this high-quality kit is $70 off right now.

(opens in new tab) RedHead Copper Creek Cargo Shorts (opens in new tab) Great for the outdoorsman dads out there, these cargo shorts are a staple for any father's wardrobe. Rugged 100% cotton ripstop construction means these things will last for a long time, and feature a total of 7 pockets so dad can keep his wallet, phone, keys, and everything else with him. Bass Pro Shops is taking 26% off right now as well, making them a great buy for the price.

(opens in new tab) Suncloud Whip Polarized Sunglasses (opens in new tab) Summer is here and the sun is shining, and if you're dad doesn't have a good pair of polarized sunglasses then these are the gift for you. A sleek, minimalistic design that every dad should love, these shades feature a second set of lenses for various lighting conditions. Even better, these things are now 62% off at REI Co-op.

More Father's Day Sales to Check Out

If the gift ideas above aren't quite what you're after, don't fret. There are a handful of Father's Day sales happening right now that feature deals on gifts for dad. From deals on TVs to clothing, grills, and more, these are the places you'll want to check out this weekend to find a good Father's Day gift cheap.

Editor's Recommendations