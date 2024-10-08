I'm a retro gaming expert and this hidden Prime Day deal is a steal for under £50

Along with the big ticket items, such as TVs and kitchen appliances, I always scan Amazon's big sales events, such as Prime Day and the current Prime Big Deal Days for amazing gaming deals – especially retro gaming.
I've been writing about games since the late 80s, so have a deep love for vintage consoles as much as I do for the modern, and own a whole bundle of original machines and retro reissues. I've even built a multi-game arcade cabinet from a Raspberry Pi 4.
But even still, I love a bargain on a retro games machine or two and I've found a great deal on the Anbernic RG35XX. It's not part of the Big Deal Days event neither, so it's a bit of a discovery at this price.
Coming packed with thousands of games from across many different classic platforms, it's now under £50 – a proper bargain.
Usually priced around the £55-60 mark, the RG35XX has a 3.5-inch full-colour display and can emulate multiple games consoles and machines from the 80s on. It comes pre-loaded with a microSD card containing more than 5,000 games.
I already own an RG35XX myself, which I always keep in the top drawer of my desk for quick gaming sessions.
It runs on Linux and comes with Anbernic's own user experience, giving you access to the many 1,000s of games playable via multiple console emulators. This includes Game Boy, SNES, NES, Mega Drive, PC Engine and arcade coin-ops.
Dual system support means it can run Garlic too. And you can add your own game ROMs easily.
The pocket-sized handheld can even be plugged into a TV via its HDMI port, so you can play games on a bigger screen, too.
Get yourself a case too
If you want to protect your Anbernic RG35XX when it arrives, you should also consider getting yourself a carry case. Luckily, one of those is available in the Prime Big Deal Days event.
This black case is specifically designed to hold the Anbernic RG35XX retro gaming handheld and any accessories, such as a charging cable.
You can see a collection of other Prime Big Deal Days retro gaming deals here. Remember though, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the discounts, although you can sign up on a 30-day free trial right now and have a month to decide if you want to continue to subscribe or cancel at any time.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.