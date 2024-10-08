I'm a retro gaming expert and this hidden Prime Day deal is a steal for under £50

Along with the big ticket items, such as TVs and kitchen appliances, I always scan Amazon's big sales events, such as Prime Day and the current Prime Big Deal Days for amazing gaming deals – especially retro gaming.

I've been writing about games since the late 80s, so have a deep love for vintage consoles as much as I do for the modern, and own a whole bundle of original machines and retro reissues. I've even built a multi-game arcade cabinet from a Raspberry Pi 4.

But even still, I love a bargain on a retro games machine or two and I've found a great deal on the Anbernic RG35XX. It's not part of the Big Deal Days event neither, so it's a bit of a discovery at this price.

Coming packed with thousands of games from across many different classic platforms, it's now under £50 – a proper bargain.

I already own an RG35XX myself, which I always keep in the top drawer of my desk for quick gaming sessions.

It runs on Linux and comes with Anbernic's own user experience, giving you access to the many 1,000s of games playable via multiple console emulators. This includes Game Boy, SNES, NES, Mega Drive, PC Engine and arcade coin-ops.

Dual system support means it can run Garlic too. And you can add your own game ROMs easily.

The pocket-sized handheld can even be plugged into a TV via its HDMI port, so you can play games on a bigger screen, too.

Get yourself a case too

If you want to protect your Anbernic RG35XX when it arrives, you should also consider getting yourself a carry case. Luckily, one of those is available in the Prime Big Deal Days event.

You can see a collection of other Prime Big Deal Days retro gaming deals here. Remember though, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the discounts, although you can sign up on a 30-day free trial right now and have a month to decide if you want to continue to subscribe or cancel at any time.