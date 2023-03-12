Sea to Summit Ascent ACI Down Sleeping bag: A versatile, packable all-rounder

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In need of a new sleeping bag? Sea to Summit’s unisex Ascent (opens in new tab) and female-specific Altitude (opens in new tab) down-filled sleeping bags are designed to keep you cosy on camps from spring through to autumn, and sport a clever triple zip system to help you regulate heat during the night or even convert the bags into quilt. Are these among the best sleeping bags (opens in new tab) out there for three seasons of adventure? We tested the Ascent out on in chilly conditions to see how it performed.

Sea to Summit Ascent ACI Down Sleeping bag: Specifications

RRP: from £320

from £320 Gender: unisex (Ascent) and female (Altitude)

unisex (Ascent) and female (Altitude) Size options: regular, long, women’s

regular, long, women’s Length: 183cm (regular)

183cm (regular) Weight: 848g (regular)

848g (regular) Fill: Utra-Dry premium duck down

Utra-Dry premium duck down Comfort level: 2°C

2°C Comfort limit level: -4°C

-4°C Zip: left

Sea to Summit Ascent ACI Down Sleeping Bag: Design and features

The Sea to Summit Ascent sleeping bag range offers campers real comfort in the wild. This soft down-stuffed bag stands out for its triple zip system, which allows you to unzip the bag around the torso and free your arms to cool down (or sit and make a cup of tea in the door of your tent on chilly mornings), fold the top of the bag down like a blanket or open up the bag fully into a quilt (ideal if you’re not sure if quilt-only camping is for you yet). There’s a variety of shapes and sizes to choose from, too: as well as the female version of the Ascent, the Altitude, there’s a longer version, which at 198cm will fit taller campers who are up to 2m/6’6" in height.

The generous filling of the Ascent is ULTRA-DRY Down 750+ Loft, RDS 90/10 Premium Duck Down, and the shape sits in between a narrow mummy and a rectangular sleeping bag, allowing a bit more wiggle room and for the bag to function as a quilt, and making this a good choice for side sleepers who need that bit more room.

At 880g this isn’t an ultralight bag, and although it packs down easily into its compression sack and is small enough to fit in a roomy backpack. All in all, Sea to Summit are setting the Ascent up as an adaptable all-rounder bag for backpackers.

Sea to Summit Ascent ACI Down Sleeping bag: Warmth and performance

I tested the Ascent out on a chilly few nights in the Lake District and Dartmoor, with temperatures dropping to 2°C, the bag’s comfort limit. While I didn’t have much need for the cooling options the bag’s zips provide, I did find that, when zipped up snugly and cinched in, the bag’s 750+ loft down filling immediately traps in body heat and feels pleasingly squishy and comfortable to wrap up in.

Vertical baffles over the chest section ensure the down insulation cannot migrate or shift to the outside of the bag during sleep, thus avoiding cold spots. The wide hood is great too, and can be cinched in snugly around the face, where it stays snug even if you toss and turn.

I liked the extra design features the Ascent boasts, such as a roomy phone pocket, an easy-to-use compression bag and oversized tubes around the hood designed to trap in warmth.

You can also zip this bag to other compatible Sea to Summit bags, including the Ascent. This is definitely a good versatile choice to see you through to warmer weather - come summer the ability to switch to a quilt will definitely come in handy, and while it’s hard to test durability in the short term, the outer material of the Altitude feels tough and rip-proof to touch, and the zips are decent quality.

The female-specific Altitude

The Ascent ACI also has a women's version, the Altitude AtI -4°C (opens in new tab) (RRP: £360), designed specifically with the female form in mind - it features body-mapped down-filled chambers to maximize warmth, more room through the hip and knee, and a shorter length and narrower shoulder to reduce dead space, increasing thermal efficiency. I’m 170cm/ 5’7”, and I tried out the unisex Ascent and found it fitted brilliantly, but shorter women and female campers who find unisex sleeping bags too roomy or draughty may find this smaller design fits them perfectly.

Sea to Summit Ascent ACI Down Sleeping bag: alternatives to consider

Sea to Summit also offer the Ascent in two warmer versions, the Ascent ACII -10°C (opens in new tab) (RRP: £370) and the Ascent ACIII -18°C (opens in new tab) (RRP: £420). In terms of other brands, the Rab Solar 2 Ultra (opens in new tab) is an excellent three-season mummy bag, while the Kelty Cosmic Ultra (opens in new tab) is a reasonably priced alternative if you’re on a budget and the Sierra Designs Night Cap 20 offers a similar duvet-style design.

Sea to Summit Ascent ACI Down Sleeping bag: Final verdict

A wear-it-your-way zip system, the ability to fold out fully into a quilt and warm comfort from plentiful down makes the Sea to Summit Ascent I a great all-rounder of a bag for three season camping (and you can get away with using this bag on mild winter nights, too). Unlike most three season bags, you won’t overheat in the summer as it’s easy to let air circulate, and there’s also a female-specific fit as well as a long version of the bag available.