Sony hints PlayStation VR could cost as much as a PS4

Gamers best stash the cash this Christmas as Sony has hinted that PlayStation VR could cost as much a brand new PS4 when it's released.

Sony has had a busy week. Not only did it rename Project Morpheus as PlayStation VR, it also hinted the price of its upcoming headset.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Sony Computer Entertainment CEO Andrew House said that the PlayStation VR "will be priced as a new gaming platform", but wouldn't give any actual numbers.

Going by how much the PS4 cost when it first launched in 2013, we could be looking at about £350. That's not too surprising for a new product but it's worth noting that, if you don't already own a PS4, you need one of those too. Still, the HTC Vive is rumoured to have the biggest price tag of all the headsets.

House also said that the plan is to start with at least 10 launch titles. That shouldn't be difficult, either. Sony already has 10 playable titles being shown off at the Tokyo Game Show this week, including first person shooter Rigs: Machine Combat League, as well as Final Fantasy XIV from Square Enix.

"VR rewrites the rule book on how you can create games," said House. "You're seeing a large amount of interest and work happening among smaller teams, because it's possible to create something in VR that is very simple but still very magical."

