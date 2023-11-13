Nintendo Switch OLED suddenly drops to lowest-ever price in amazing flash deal

I've been writing about the best Black Friday deals for years now and that, paired with being an avid gamer, means I'm always looking out for the best-of-best deals on consoles. And this Nintendo Switch OLED sudden price drop is the best early Black Friday deal that I've seen.

When the Nintendo Switch OLED launched it was priced at £309.99. I've seen that get as low as £299 or thereabouts in the recent past – but on Amazon the price has just been slashed to an incredible £256. That's cheaper than the 'normal' Nintendo Switch, but here you're getting the step-up OLED model!

Nintendo Switch OLED: was £309 , now £255.99 at Amazon Nintendo's 5-star console is now available for a 5-star price if you're happy to own the OLED model in white, with white Joy-Con controllers to match. I own one already and think it looks very smart, so I'd make no reservations about buying this model at this lowest-ever price point!

I think there couldn't be a better time to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED either: with so many 5-star games available, including the recent Mario Bros. Wonder, there are just so many games worth picking up for Nintendo's console. The exclusives are what really sell it, such as the latest Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Even if a Nintendo Switch 2 does arrive in 2024, I don't think that matters right now. If you've never taken the plunge to buy the original Switch then you'll still get loads of worthwhile play time from it – and at this kind of price you'll be able to buy a AAA game at full price as if it's for free, given the console discount.

However, I wouldn't hang about – as I've been writing this very deal story I've watched the volume of units available decrease, so this flash deal may only have a limited lifespan. There are other Switch OLED models available outside of the white finish, of course, but you'll have to pay a little extra for those... so get to it, Nintendo fans, as this is the best early Black Friday deal you're likely to find.