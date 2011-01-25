Nintendo 3DS UK price drops under £200

Ninty confirms E-Shop will open doors in time for UK launch

Nintendo 3DS fans can now pre-order the glasses-free 3D console for £199.85 but you will have to grab it quick as it's for a 'limited time only'.

ShopToNet is offering the cut-price 3DS deal which is around £30 less than the website's recommended retail price of £229.99, and is available for both Aqua Blue and Cosmos Black models.

Officially announced at a series of Nintendo 3DS preview events across the globe last week, Nintendo at the time did not confirm an official RRP for European sales of the 3DS, but retailers such as HMV have priced up pre-orders around the £230 mark.

Set to arrive on the 25th March, 10 games are set to be available at launch with Nintendo promising at least 20 more games up until June.

Also on the 3DS front, despite initial reports that the Nintendo e-shop would not be open for business when the 3DS landed, has since been confirmed by a Nintendo UK spokesman.

Speaking to Eurogamer, the spokesman revealed that while no internet browser or eStore will be included in the console's “initial firmware”, they will be “updated on day one”.

So, good news for those worrying that games may be a little thin on the ground, and those hoping to enjoy some Game Boy classics.

Link: ShopToNet and Eurogamer