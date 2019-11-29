Marvel's Spider-Man deal delivers game for just £13.99 in Argos Black Friday sale

Argos Black Friday deals are all over the place right now, and if you are a gamer then it is currently a great destination to pick up some real bargains.

A very good example of this is this better-than-half-price discount on Insomniac's awesome Marvel's Spider-Man game, which received a smorgasbord of glowing reviews on release.

Indeed, when respected gaming website Kotaku reviewed the game on release it concluded that "as a playground for one of the most idiosyncratic superheroes of all time, Marvel’s Spider-Man is sheer bliss".

For fans of Spider-Man, super heroes, or just quality video games, this is a title that any PlayStation gamer should not miss. Which is why when we saw this Black Friday price slash on it, we knew we had to bring it to gamers' attentions.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Marvel Spider-Man | was £29.99 | now £13.99 | Available at Argos

The PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel Spider-Man game is one of the very best games of this generation, recapturing the magic of swinging through New York City as the Webbed Wonder. This deal slashes the price on the game by more than half, plunging its price down from £29.99 to just £13.99.View Deal

For even more great titles to play on PlayStation 4, be sure to check out T3's best PS4 games guide, which is crammed full of highly-rated games and the very best prices on them right now.

