iPhone Black Friday deal slashes over £100 off the cost of new Apple handset

Virgin Mobile has taken the wraps off its Black Friday 2018 deals ahead of the blockbuster sales event next Friday. The UK mobile network has a number of tempting offers, including a barnstorming discount to the Apple iPhone 8.

The handset will cost you £108 less than if you'd bought it this time yesterday.

Virgin Mobile has dropped the iPhone 8 with 64GB of inbuilt storage to its lowest-ever monthly price with no upfront fee. The 36-month contract also includes 1GB of 4G mobile data, as well as 1,000 minutes and unlimited text messages.

Like all Virgin Mobile plans, the iPhone 8 deal comes with data-free messaging on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter – allowing you to text late into the night and not have to worry about eating away at your monthly data allowance.

Virgin Mobile also offers data-rollover, so any unused mobile data leftover from the previous month will be added to the next automatically.

That means handset owners who often connect to Wi-Fi will be able to quickly rack-up an impressive reserve of mobile data to use at a later date.

Customers are also able to change their tariff every 30 days, should they decide that they need more mobile data, for example.

It might be a year-old, but the iPhone 8 is still a fearsome smartphone, thanks to its A11 Bionic chip, 12MP rear-facing camera and 4.7-inch Retina HD display with TrueTone and 3D Touch. Virgin Mobile is offering the handset at the lowest-ever monthly cost with no upfront fee. The 36-month contract comes with 1GB of 4G mobile data, unlimited text messages and 1,000 minutes. Any data used on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Twitter won't count towards your monthly total, either.View Deal

Those who are really data-hungry might want to take advantage of the Virgin Mobile Black Friday data promotion and get an iPhone 8 with 60GB of data for £34 a month .

iPhone 8 launched in September 2017 during the same event that saw the unveiling of the iPhone X. The iPhone 8 is the last handset built by Apple to feature a physical home button, complete with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

iPhone 8 is still available SIM-free in the Apple Store, starting at £599 for the entry-level 64GB model, and rising to £749 for the top-of-the-line 256GB variant.