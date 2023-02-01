How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The wait is almost over: today we'll see the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event.

This is the first big Samsung phone launch to take place in person rather than virtually, but if you can't make it to San Francisco the event will be streaming live online. Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch?

The event is on 1 February 2023 at 10AM PST, which is 6PM in the UK.

Where can I watch the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch?

There are three official streams of the event: one on the official Samsung YouTube channel (opens in new tab), one on the Samsung website (opens in new tab) and a third on the Samsung global newsroom page (opens in new tab). URLs will differ for different countries: this link (opens in new tab) will take you to the Samsung UK website's live stream.

Samsung would very much like you to register your interest. If you sign up via its website there's a prize draw to win a Samsung voucher worth £1,000.

What will Samsung announce at the Galaxy S23 launch?

Samsung Unpacked won't just be about the phones, although they'll be the stars of the show. Samsung has said that there will also be new Samsung Galaxy Book laptops and tablets. Last year's February event also launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra.

What won't we see at the Galaxy Unpacked event?

If you're hoping for the successors to Samsung's best folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, you'll have to wait a bit longer. Samsung seems to have established a pattern, with foldables getting their own event in the Autumn.

We don't think you'll see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 just yet either. While a surprise reveal of a new model isn't impossible, we'd expect the next generation of Samsung's best smartwatches to launch later in the year, most likely in August.

It's a similar story with the Samsung Galaxy Buds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro aren't due replacement yet – they're still very new – and while it's possible that the Galaxy Buds 2 are getting a replacement we'd normally have seen leaks or at least rumours by now. The lack of buzz suggests if they're coming, they're not going to be dramatically different.