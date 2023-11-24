11 gaming gifts under £100 you should buy in the Black Friday sales

I've been covering video games since the 80s and these are the best Black Friday gaming gifts

Black Friday gaming deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

It's Black Friday and that means deals, deals, deals. There are some amazing bargains to be had on thousands of different products, across 100s of categories and one of those is gaming. And, what's more, a lot of the best games deals I've found come in at under £100.

That means you can get a gift for the gamer in your life for less right now. Or even just treat yourself to a new retro gaming handheld (or two).

So, here are my 11 best Black Friday gaming deals that are under £100. Enjoy.

Evercade EXP: was £129.99

Evercade EXP: was £129.99, now £99.99 at Amazon
The Evercade EXP is one of the best retro gaming handhelds around. It comes with a library of Capcom classics pre-installed, plus a second cartridge of arcade hits. You can also then buy new carts containing all manner of favourite titles from yesteryear.

View Deal
PlayStation DualSense controller – Camo Grey:  was £64.99

PlayStation DualSense controller – Camo Grey: was £64.99, now £39.99 at Currys
Finding the camouflage version of the DualSense controller in a deal is pretty rare, so this one on Currys is a great one to snap up quickly – especially at this price.

View Deal
Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red):  was £59.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red): was £59.99, now £39.99 at Amazon
Microsoft is selling several different colours of its latest wireless controller with great discounts. We particularly like the Pulse Red one, but there are plenty of options.

View Deal
CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Purple):  was £89.99

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Purple): was £89.99, now £74.97 at Amazon
The Nitro Deck is an ideal accompaniment to your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED. You slot in the console and it becomes a pro-standard handheld machine. This Retro Purple one is also in GameCube colours, so looks superb.

View Deal
Backbone One (USB-C) for iPhone 15 / Android:  was £99.99

Backbone One (USB-C) for iPhone 15 / Android: was £99.99, now £69.99 at Amazon
Available in black and white (as a special PlayStation Edition), the Backbone One attaches to either an iPhone 15 or Android device and turns it into a portable gaming powerhouse.

View Deal
8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller:  was £59.99

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller: was £59.99, now £47.99 at Amazon
8BitDo makes extremely good accessories, for retro and modern games. This Ultimate Bluetooth Controller can be used with any Bluetooth-enabled device, such as a phone or tablet, but is also ideal for the Nintendo Switch. It even comes with its own charging station.

View Deal
WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD:  was £197.26

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD: was £197.26, now £83.99 at Amazon
The SSD card I use in my own PlayStation 5, the WD_Black SN850X is fast, super reliable and an ideal way of expanding your console's internal storage.

View Deal
Powkiddy RGB20S with 20,000 games:  was £119.99

Powkiddy RGB20S with 20,000 games: was £119.99, now £89.84 at Amazon
The Powkiddy RGB20S is a fantastic little retro gaming handheld that comes with a bright 3.5-inch display and numerous emulators to play classic games from different consoles. It also includes 20,000 titles pre-installed.

View Deal
Razer DeathAdder V2 Optical Gaming Mouse:  was £69.99

Razer DeathAdder V2 Optical Gaming Mouse: was £69.99, now £34.99 at Currys
Featuring a 20,000 DPI sensor and eight programmable buttons, the wired Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse is an ideal gift for a PC gamer who wants a bit more control.

View Deal
SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini Mechanical gaming Keyboard:  was £129.99

SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini Mechanical gaming Keyboard: was £129.99, now £79.99 at Amazon
There's a great 38% off this compact eSports keyboard that's 60% smaller than a standard model and therefore better for smaller gaming spaces.

View Deal
Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset:  was £90

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: was £90, now £69.99 at John Lewis
The official headset to go with the PlayStation 5, the Pulse 3D is compatible with the console's 3D Audio functionality for a better virtual surround experience.

View Deal

There are plenty of other gaming deals this Black Friday too, including some amazing discounts on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch consoles. Check out our tracker below to see what bargains you can get right now.

CATEGORIES
Deals Gaming
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸