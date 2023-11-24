11 gaming gifts under £100 you should buy in the Black Friday sales

It's Black Friday and that means deals, deals, deals. There are some amazing bargains to be had on thousands of different products, across 100s of categories and one of those is gaming. And, what's more, a lot of the best games deals I've found come in at under £100.

That means you can get a gift for the gamer in your life for less right now. Or even just treat yourself to a new retro gaming handheld (or two).

So, here are my 11 best Black Friday gaming deals that are under £100. Enjoy.

Evercade EXP: was £129.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

The Evercade EXP is one of the best retro gaming handhelds around. It comes with a library of Capcom classics pre-installed, plus a second cartridge of arcade hits. You can also then buy new carts containing all manner of favourite titles from yesteryear.

PlayStation DualSense controller – Camo Grey: was £64.99 , now £39.99 at Currys

Finding the camouflage version of the DualSense controller in a deal is pretty rare, so this one on Currys is a great one to snap up quickly – especially at this price.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red): was £59.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon

Microsoft is selling several different colours of its latest wireless controller with great discounts. We particularly like the Pulse Red one, but there are plenty of options.

CRKD Nitro Deck Limited Edition (Retro Purple): was £89.99 , now £74.97 at Amazon

The Nitro Deck is an ideal accompaniment to your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED. You slot in the console and it becomes a pro-standard handheld machine. This Retro Purple one is also in GameCube colours, so looks superb.

Backbone One (USB-C) for iPhone 15 / Android: was £99.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon

Available in black and white (as a special PlayStation Edition), the Backbone One attaches to either an iPhone 15 or Android device and turns it into a portable gaming powerhouse.

8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller: was £59.99 , now £47.99 at Amazon

8BitDo makes extremely good accessories, for retro and modern games. This Ultimate Bluetooth Controller can be used with any Bluetooth-enabled device, such as a phone or tablet, but is also ideal for the Nintendo Switch. It even comes with its own charging station.

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD: was £197.26 , now £83.99 at Amazon

The SSD card I use in my own PlayStation 5, the WD_Black SN850X is fast, super reliable and an ideal way of expanding your console's internal storage.

Powkiddy RGB20S with 20,000 games: was £119.99 , now £89.84 at Amazon

The Powkiddy RGB20S is a fantastic little retro gaming handheld that comes with a bright 3.5-inch display and numerous emulators to play classic games from different consoles. It also includes 20,000 titles pre-installed.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Optical Gaming Mouse: was £69.99 , now £34.99 at Currys

Featuring a 20,000 DPI sensor and eight programmable buttons, the wired Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse is an ideal gift for a PC gamer who wants a bit more control.

SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini Mechanical gaming Keyboard: was £129.99 , now £79.99 at Amazon

There's a great 38% off this compact eSports keyboard that's 60% smaller than a standard model and therefore better for smaller gaming spaces.

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: was £90 , now £69.99 at John Lewis

The official headset to go with the PlayStation 5, the Pulse 3D is compatible with the console's 3D Audio functionality for a better virtual surround experience.

There are plenty of other gaming deals this Black Friday too, including some amazing discounts on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch consoles. Check out our tracker below to see what bargains you can get right now.