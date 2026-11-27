The smart sleep gadget I use every night has just dropped to its cheapest price for Black Friday – why you should buy it
My favourite sleep tech device is $50 cheaper for a limited time – so be quick!
As T3’s resident sleep expert, I’ve tested almost everything you could think of to get a better night’s sleep. From luxury mattresses to split-temperature duvets, I’ve tried it all, but the one product that has completely changed the way I fall asleep and wake up is the Dreamie smart sleep companion.
For those new to Dreamie, it’s a sleep assistant and smart alarm clock that sits on your bedside table to help guide you through your sleep routine – and it’s now $50 cheaper in the Black Friday deals.
Originally priced at $249, the Dreamie is now just $199 in the Black Friday sales, saving you $50 on this premium sleep assistant. This might not seem like a huge discount to some, but the Dreamie only came out this year, so it’s a rare deal that I more than recommend taking advantage of.
In my Dreamie review, I gave it five stars and said that “I can’t imagine sleeping without the Dreamie now… it’s become a huge part of my morning and night time routine. I said that back in March 2026, and the Dreamie is still in pride of place on my bedside table today.
Save $50 on the Dreamie for Black Friday. This sleep assistant unlocks sleep routines, relaxing sounds, bright and colourful lights, and alarms – and it does all of it absolutely phone-free.
I’m a big fan of wake up lights, and the Dreamie has been the best one I’ve ever tried as it consistently wakes me up in the morning without me needing a back-up alarm. It gradually brightens for 10 minutes before your alarm time to wake you more naturally, and comes with audio options, so you can wake up to bird song like I do.
As a sleep assistant, the Dreamie comes with multiple sleep routines for you to try. To help me wind down in the evening, I have a wind down audio that plays as I get ready for bed, and a bedtime cue which tells me when it’s time to sleep. I often fall asleep to its soothing sounds and colours – as does my husband – and it’s honestly given me the best night’s sleep this year.
I would recommend the Dreamie to anyone, and now with $50 off, I think everyone should treat themselves – or someone who struggles with sleep – to this Dreamie Black Friday deal.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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