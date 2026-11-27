As T3’s resident sleep expert, I’ve tested almost everything you could think of to get a better night’s sleep. From luxury mattresses to split-temperature duvets, I’ve tried it all, but the one product that has completely changed the way I fall asleep and wake up is the Dreamie smart sleep companion.

For those new to Dreamie, it’s a sleep assistant and smart alarm clock that sits on your bedside table to help guide you through your sleep routine – and it’s now $50 cheaper in the Black Friday deals .

Shop the Dreamie deal

Originally priced at $249, the Dreamie is now just $199 in the Black Friday sales, saving you $50 on this premium sleep assistant. This might not seem like a huge discount to some, but the Dreamie only came out this year, so it’s a rare deal that I more than recommend taking advantage of.

In my Dreamie review , I gave it five stars and said that “I can’t imagine sleeping without the Dreamie now… it’s become a huge part of my morning and night time routine. I said that back in March 2026, and the Dreamie is still in pride of place on my bedside table today.

I’m a big fan of wake up lights , and the Dreamie has been the best one I’ve ever tried as it consistently wakes me up in the morning without me needing a back-up alarm. It gradually brightens for 10 minutes before your alarm time to wake you more naturally, and comes with audio options, so you can wake up to bird song like I do.

As a sleep assistant, the Dreamie comes with multiple sleep routines for you to try. To help me wind down in the evening, I have a wind down audio that plays as I get ready for bed, and a bedtime cue which tells me when it’s time to sleep. I often fall asleep to its soothing sounds and colours – as does my husband – and it’s honestly given me the best night’s sleep this year.

I would recommend the Dreamie to anyone, and now with $50 off, I think everyone should treat themselves – or someone who struggles with sleep – to this Dreamie Black Friday deal .