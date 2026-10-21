Simba’s new HeatRelease pillow is a must for overheaters – and it’s actually arrived at the perfect time

QUICK SUMMARY Simba has launched the HeatRelease Pillow, featuring its new HeatRelease technology. Priced at £119, the Simba HeatRelease Pillow regulates body temperature, and works to keep sleepers up to 1.7°C cooler during the night.

Simba has just expanded its bestselling pillow collection with the new HeatRelease Pillow. Featuring the brand’s temperature regulating technology, the Simba HeatRelease Pillow is designed to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

Back in August 2026, Simba added HeatRelease to its mattress line-up to help UK sleepers manage the unseasonably hot weather that we experienced over the summer. Following that success, Simba is introducing its HeatRelease technology to more sleep accessories, starting with a new pillow.

The Simba HeatRelease Pillow has the same HeatRelease technology as its mattress line-up, which is engineered to absorb excess heat to regulate your body temperature. HeatRelease strips – made from natural granite – are woven through the pillow, alongside adaptive memory foam to keep you comfortable through the night, and at the perfect temperature.

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The HeatRelease strips can keep you up to 1.7°C cooler for over eight hours, so you can get a full night’s rest without overheating. The memory foam adapts to your head and neck to offer responsive support and comfort, and gives the Simba HeatRelease Pillow a medium-firm feel.

(Image credit: Simba)

Now, you might be wondering why Simba would launch a cooling pillow during autumn-winter, seasons that are known for being cold already. But after we tested Simba’s HeatRelease mattress , it actually makes a lot of sense.

To fall asleep at night, you actually need your core body temperature to drop. Sleep experts estimate this drop to be between 0.5-1°C, so the Simba HeatRelease Pillow can help move this process along to help you fall asleep faster.

Personally, I sleep quite hot no matter the weather, so even during winter, I’ll wake up feeling a bit sweaty. The Simba HeatRelease Pillow definitely sounds like it can help manage that, without making your sleep environment too cold.

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While it might be a cooling pillow, the Simba HeatRelease Pillow is designed to regulate temperature rather than cool everything down, making it a great all-seasons option that doesn’t need to just be saved for summer.