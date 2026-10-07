The viral Kenwood Pizzeria just hits its cheapest price at Amazon – here’s why you should buy it

It’s the final day of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, and I think I’ve just found the best deal for pizza lovers. The Kenwood My Pizzeria which went viral on social media over the summer has just dropped to its cheapest ever price!

View the Kenwood My Pizzeria deal

Shop all Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts

Originally priced at £149.99, the Kenwood My Pizzeria is now just £84.99, saving you 43% on this electric, indoor pizza oven . The Kenwood My Pizzeria only launched a few months ago, so a deal like this is really rare, so if you can’t get enough of homemade pizza, this is the discount for you.

In our Kenwood Pizzeria review , we gave it four stars and commented that “it's a great-value indoor option for anyone who wants speedy homemade pizza without investing in – or finding space for – a larger outdoor oven.”

Kenwood My Pizzeria Electric Pizza Oven: was £149.99 now £84.99 at Amazon Save £65 on the Kenwood My Pizzeria in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This indoor pizza oven is powered by electricity, and it looks – and acts – like a waffle maker. It cooks pizzas in as little as four minutes, and has a removable 30cm pizza stone for quick clean-up. This deal comes with the pizza oven and two pizza peels.

Pizza ovens have taken over the garden with their good looks and authentic, delicious way of cooking pizza. But they can be quite expensive, so the Kenwood My Pizzeria is a great option for those on a tight budget and homes with limited outdoor space – or none at all.

As an indoor, electric pizza oven, the Kenwood My Pizzeria heats up quickly and gets up to 400°C temperatures for fast cooking, crispy crusts and melted cheese. It has dual-sided heating elements to ensure even cooking on the base and top, without burning your pizza toppings.

The Kenwood My Pizzeria is extremely lightweight, and takes up minimal room in your kitchen – just remember to put it by a plug! It can make both homemade and frozen pizzas, and you can also use it for flatbreads and quesadillas. Now just £84.99, it’s a game changer for pizza lovers.